Operation Christmas Child collects 1,200 shoeboxes in Salamanca

SALAMANCA — National collection week for Operation Christmas Child concluded Nov. 21 at the House of Prayer drop-off location on Highland Avenue with 1,194 shoeboxes collected, surpassing the weekly Shoebox Ministry goal of 800.
Ministry leader Felicia Williams was pleased to see an initial 806 boxes filled to the brim with school supplies, clothing articles, footwear, hygiene items and toys. She spoke at local churches on behalf of Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child project in October and November.
The response was overwhelmingly positive with additional 388 shoeboxes donated. Churches and individuals from Salamanca, Little Valley, Cattaraugus, Randolph, South Dayton, Kill Buck and Dewittville contributed.
“Enthusiasm and joy abounded in the collective effort of all God’s people coming together, working toward a common goal,” Williams said. “Despite denominational differences or economic hardships experienced by many people, there was a pervasive sense of unity. It was a refreshing look at what can happen when folks join to work in harmony.”
For many fortunate children who receive a shoebox, Williams said it may be the very first time they have ever received a gift of any kind, and the first time they will have a toy of their very own, new clothing, a toothbrush, a bar of soap or a box of new crayons.
Williams explained that each shoebox extends the invitation to learn more about a God who loves and cares for them. If the child chooses to participate in a 12-week discipleship program, upon completion that child is presented with a Bible in their native language.
“Generous contributions from people invested in reaching the children of the world with the gospel message made it possible to cover shipping costs this year,” she said. “A very substantial contribution was made by Riverside Chapel, whose members partnered with the House of Prayer to make reaching the goal possible.”
In the past, shoeboxes from Salamanca have gone to Ukraine, South Africa, Malawi, Guyana, Congo, Zimbabwe, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Williams said the first outgoing boxes were headed to Honduras on Nov. 29, with the destination of the remaining boxes to be determined.
Williams said the House of Prayer will again serve as a drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes in the third week of November 2023.
Williams, a year-round Operation Christmas Child volunteer, will resume hosting weekly Shoebox Ministry meetings in March. These meetings are open to all every Monday from noon to 3:30 p.m. Bring your own lunch.
For more information about Operation Christmas Child visit samaritanspurse.org or contact Williams via Facebook or email at williamswonderworks@gmail.com.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Its mission is to reach children around the world and share the Gospel. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered millions of gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.