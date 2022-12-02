Operation Christmas Child collects 1,200 shoeboxes in Salamanca

Operation Christmas Child volunteers at the House of Prayer in Salamanca with some of the hundreds of shoeboxes of gifts collected in late November.

 Provided

SALAMANCA — National collection week for Operation Christmas Child concluded Nov. 21 at the House of Prayer drop-off location on Highland Avenue with 1,194 shoeboxes collected, surpassing the weekly Shoebox Ministry goal of 800.

Ministry leader Felicia Williams was pleased to see an initial 806 boxes filled to the brim with school supplies, clothing articles, footwear, hygiene items and toys. She spoke at local churches on behalf of Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child project in October and November.

