On April 1, fishermen from all over make their annual pilgrimage to area lakes and streams stocked by Randolph Fish Hatchery. A severe thunderstorm in the wee hours of this year’s opening day of trout season left many streams swollen, churned and muddy but there was prime fishing in other waters including the lakes of Allegany State Park.
