Opening day of trout season

Scott Gray of Cheektowaga hooked a good-sized 17-inch brown trout while Henry Seekings of Frewsburg topped him with an impressive 18-inch brown trout Friday in the Little Conewango Creek in Randolph on the opening day of trout season in New York state. The weather was cold and blustery — there was even a little snow in the air — but fishermen lined up along creeks throughout Cattaraugus and Allegany counties for the trout opener.

 Deb Everts

