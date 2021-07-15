PORTVILLE — Eleven years ago, members of the Portville Historical and Preservation Society first opened the doors of Col. Charles O. Eshelman’s home, which had been bequeathed to them.
And while there is still years of work to go, the members are sharing their progress.
A fundraising event, with tickets costing $25 per person at the door and including a wine tasting, will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is just the third time that the home has been opened, Cindy Keeley, president of the society, said.
“When we make significant progress on the house, everyone wants to see it, so we hold an open house,” Keeley said, while helping to push an old player piano out the front door to make more room inside. “It’s raising money for the museum. … It’s open now but displays aren’t on yet.”
A large tent at the Eshelman house, which was built in 1856 at Bedford Corners, will be the site of a wine tasting, where each guest will receive a commemorative glass etched with the image of the house. There will also be picnic food and a tour of the historic Bedford properties by members of the historical society. Raffle tickets for a quilt made by trustee Terri Batt will also be available.
Sunday’s event will also feature a talk and book signing by Mark Dunkelman, a historian and author of several books, including his newly published “Gettysburg’s Unknown Soldier, The Life, Death and Celebrity of Amos Humiston.”
Dunkleman has dedicated his career to the memory of the Union soldiers of the 154th New York Regiment — known as the Hardtack Regiment — raised in the summer of 1862 in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties in the Civil War.
Eshelman retired as a colonel to Portville, after 27 years in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, having graduated from West Point and earning two master’s degrees from Harvard University. He was also a long-time trustee in the historical society and deeded his private home, the old schoolhouse, the Grange building and their entire contents to the organization upon his death.
ALTHOUGH the displays in his home aren’t close to completion, a visitor can get a sense of the era from the changes made to the house to date.
Linoleum floors have given way to the original wood floors throughout. A new entryway is reached by a crushed limestone walkway that leads to two new decks in the back. Crumbling lath and plaster were replaced with drywall. Window moldings have been stripped, sanded, caulked and painted. Window treatments are up and the walls have been hung with period-similar wallpaper or painted. The pantry is back together.
“A lot of the things that we’re furnishing it with came from the house,” Keeley said. They’ve had a lot to choose from as every building on the Eshelman property, including the schoolhouse across Route 305 and three large storage units, were literally filled. “I think we’ve gotten through everything but there’s so much, you can forget what’s there until you see it again,” she continued.
A bathroom has been filled with office furniture and equipment donated from the families of local doctors Bing Hackett, G.W. Winterstein and Donald Wormer and dentist “Ike” Harrison as well as pharmacists “Mel” VanCuren Sr. and Jr.
The Portville Historical Society has also been gathering items from the community and its members invite donations of period pieces, which will be acknowledged with the donors’ names in the display.
If you have a donation or would like more information, call (716) 933-8917. To see more of the Bedford Corners renovations, visit portvillehistory.org/projects.