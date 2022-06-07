OSWAYO, Pa. — LEEK Hunting and Mountain Preserve will show what it is all about this weekend as it hosts the 14th annual Open House Fundraiser and Benefit Motorcycle Run.
Located at 494 Route 244, East Oswayo, LEEK and “SAVAW” (Serving all Veterans all Wars), plans a full lineup of activities for visitors of all ages and abilities.
LEEK is accessible and provides outdoor experiences for wounded and injured veterans, using track-chairs for mobility and hydraulic hunting blinds, while offering more than a century of guide experience. The preserve owns more than 400 acres of LEEK ground and has access to hundreds more acres of private property.
On Friday at 1 p.m., the preserve opens for vendor setup and campers to get situated. By 5 p.m. everyone is ready for the meet-and-greet with the warriors.
LEEK/SAVAW is dedicated to providing outdoor experiences to our disabled veterans through hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation activities. Holding events like this one is a way of bringing the public in to see what options are available to wounded soldiers, but also to see other ways to volunteer time. Twice a year the group gathers as a community to maintain the property and prepare for hunting season.
Friday evening includes entertainment and a live auction, which will include art and weapons.
On Saturday, activities include a youth turkey shoot (with parent) or adult turkey shoot, AR golf shoot, gun show and the vendor show start time.
Also on Saturday, Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) will host a benefit motorcycle ride. Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. and the ride begins at noon. Riders must be back by 4 p.m.
For those not going on the motorcycle ride, there will be plenty to take part in during the afternoon. The vendors will be open until 7 p.m.
Trophy awards for motorcycle and car shows will take place later in the day.
A car show is on the schedule for noon, followed by the Wall of Heroes Induction Ceremony.
Corn hole tournaments and a family fishing derby, along with music by a DJ are all part of the afternoon fun. Live music is planned for Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.
A sunrise service, sponsored by the First Church of God of Eldred, will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday, after which is breakfast to close out the event.
A few events do have an entry fee. For more information, contact Ed Fisher at (410) 322-4610, 278leek@gmail.com or visit www.leekpreserve.org.