OLEAN — Open house events at SUNY Jamestown Community College are planned, including one from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at the Cattaraugus County Campus.
Students considering pursuing their education can make connections and tour the campuses. Registration is required and can be completed online at sunyjcc.edu/openhouse.
“Students and families can expect an engaging, informative, and fun experience when attending Open House,” shares Corrine Case, director of admissions for SUNY JCC. “There’s a lot to take in when considering a college. We’re hoping that attending these events will make it an easy decision to attend JCC.”
Both events will give students opportunities to complete their admissions application, find out about scholarships and financial aid, learn about support services, and talk with current students, faculty, and staff. Those interested in attending can find out more at sunyjcc.edu/openhouse or by calling (800) 338-8557.