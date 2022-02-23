Mid-March begins a series of open house events at SUNY Jamestown Community College, allowing students considering pursuing their education to make connections and see the campuses through in-person and virtual options.
Registration is required for each event.
A virtual event at 7 p.m. March 23 is the first opportunity to explore JCC. Attendees can converse with faculty and staff during the online session.
In-person events kick off 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26 on the Jamestown Campus. The Cattaraugus County Campus Open House is planned for 10 a.m. to noon April 2. Both events will give students opportunities to complete their admissions application, learn about scholarships and financial aid, tour the grounds, learn about support services, and talk with current students, faculty and staff.
Those interested in attending these events can find out more at sunyjcc.edu/openhouse or by calling (800) 338-8557.