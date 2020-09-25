SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — An open house and local veterans’ memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the home of D. Frances Ripley at 282 Coons Crossing Road in Shinglehouse.
The memorial event will honor Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Jason Dunham of Scio, N.Y.; Major Lance Newton of Shinglehouse; Marine veteran James “Skeeter” Weitzel of Olean, N.Y.; and Naval veteran William Weitzel.
Also expected to attend is Ed Fisher, a founder of the L.E.E.K. Hunting & Mountain Preserve in Oswayo, which provides hunting retreats for the military’s wounded warriors.
Organizers of the event said directional signs for the Ripley home are expected to be posted in Shinglehouse.