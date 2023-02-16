The leader of a good government group is urging New York lawmakers to increase resources in the state budget to address what he described as a "crisis" in government openness and transparency.

During a budget hearing this week in Albany, attorney Paul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, based in Williamsville, called on members of the state assembly to provide additional resources and staff to the New York State Committee on Open Government, an arm of the state government that is charged with overseeing compliance with open meetings and Freedom of Information laws.

