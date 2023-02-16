The leader of a good government group is urging New York lawmakers to increase resources in the state budget to address what he described as a "crisis" in government openness and transparency.
During a budget hearing this week in Albany, attorney Paul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, based in Williamsville, called on members of the state assembly to provide additional resources and staff to the New York State Committee on Open Government, an arm of the state government that is charged with overseeing compliance with open meetings and Freedom of Information laws.
"When Kathleen Hochul became governor, she promised a 'new era of transparency'," Wolf testified. "In her recent State of the State address, Gov. Hochul did not say one word about transparency. In the budget submitted to the legislature, there is no new funding for transparency initiatives and no proposed transparency legislation. There is an open government crisis in New York statethat can be addressed through the state budget."
Wolf lamented that currently the committee has just four employees. He counted off the number of staff members at three other state oversight agencies: the Authorities Budget Office, 11; Joint Commission on Public Ethics, 50; and the Inspector General's office, 92.
"The New York State Committee on Open Government is a great resource for information but the committee does not have any enforcement power and limited staff resources," Wolf said. "The legislature can show its commitment to open government by providing more resources to the committee."
Wolf's coalition, which monitors open government and public information concerns statewide, has done research in recent years that suggests there is what Wolf described as "large-scale non-compliance" with open government laws in New York.
A sampling of the findings from 2022 coalition research involving 20 randomly selected local government entities from each region of the state shows:
• 72% of towns did not not post meeting documents online, and 25% of towns did not post meeting minutes or recordings online, as required by law.
• 39% of counties failed to acknowledge a FOIL request within five business days as required by law; and 28% of counties never acknowledged the coalition's FOIL request.
• 65% of county election boards did not respond to emails or telephone calls seeking information; and 73% of election boards failed to acknowledge the coalition's FOIL request within five business days.
In addition to strengthening the Committee on Open Government, Wolf encouraged state lawmakers to support other measures to increase government transparency statewide.
One measure involves the continued use of hybrid (in-person and virtual) public meetings that are live streamed so citizens can observe governmental decision-making bodies remotely. Another is a requirement that local governments record all public sessions and post them online.
"Many rural and smaller communities need assistance with internet and video technology so that they can live stream meetings effectively and efficiently," Wolf said. "Software that assists local governments with posting meeting agendas, documents, minutes, and recordings may also be needed. Allocating funds for the training of local municipal officials is critically necessary."