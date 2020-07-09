GENEVA (TNS) — At least one Upstate county is blaming drinking and partying for a recent surge of coronavirus cases among young adults.
The Democrat & Chronicle reports Ontario County Public Health investigated 55 new COVID-19 cases in June, and found that 64% of them came from the community — not nursing homes or other long-term facilities. Ontario County Public Health Christy Richards said the majority of new cases are adults under age 40, and many are not showing symptoms.
“Younger people are testing positive after attending drinking parties and graduation parties,” Richards told the D&C.
“Ontario County has identified several asymptomatic COVID-19 cases due to pre-op testing and employee long-term care testing. These residents were shocked to hear that they tested positive for COVID-19 and now needed to isolate for 10 days."
Richards said the issue highlights why public health experts stress the importance of wearing a face covering in public, staying 6 feet from others and not go into crowded areas with more than 50 people.
The rise matches a national trend, suggesting people are taking less care with risks as states reopen. USA Today reports people ages 45 and older made up 58% of coronavirus cases before Memorial Day, while people under 45 make up 55% of cases since Memorial Day.
A large crowd was gathered at Seneca Lake in Geneva, located in Ontario County, on the July 4 holiday. Boats and bodies could be seen cozied up next to one another in the water, with many not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
Seneca Lake State Park was filled to capacity by 2 p.m. July 4, and was closed to additional vehicular traffic.
Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren, who serves on a regional “control room” monitoring reopening of the Finger Lakes region, told the Democrat & Chronicle that it was “unfortunate” to see people taking less caution.
“Many will not have symptoms but then they give it to mom and dad or grandma and grandpa,” he told the Rochester newspaper.
Richards told the D&C that all deaths and hospitalized cases in Ontario County were from people over age 40 and had underlying health conditions. As of Wednesday, the county has confirmed 280 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths from Covid-19.
Not all crowds are the same, either. Richards said contact tracing has been used to identify where coronavirus is spreading, and has not found any clusters from recent Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd. And bars and other places where drinking occurs are more likely to spread Covid-19, according to a study; people are less likely to wear masks and keep a distance, as alcohol lowers inhibitions.
©2020 Syracuse Media Group, N.Y.
Visit Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. at www.syracuse.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.