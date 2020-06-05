LITTLE VALLEY — Camping for self-contained recreational vehicles opened up at the Cattaraugus County-operated Onoville Marina Park late last month.
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the green light last week to open up regular camping at campgrounds, county lawmakers expected tent camping at Onoville to follow.
Public Works Commissioner Kathleen Ellis told members of the County Legislature’s Public Works Committee that Onoville’s bathrooms and showers have not opened because there are currently no cleaners.
New regulations recommend cleaning of showers and restrooms after each use, Ellis told county lawmakers. “These are new,” she said. “We haven’t have to clean them after every use.”
Will you need to hire an attendant?” one legislator asked.
The meeting was held at the County Center in Little Valley with legislators attending committee meetings in the large committee room and wearing masks. Others listened to the meeting over a WebEx audio link.
Ellis said Public Works and Onoville staff talked about limited use.
Another legislator said all the nearly 400 boats at the marina don’t have bathrooms. Instead of three bathrooms, offer only one, he suggested.
“We still have the same issue,” Ellis said. “They have to be cleaned after each use.”
Another legislator said the recommendations were just that, recommendations. “We tried, but we can’t,” he said. “So we do it every six hours.”
“Or every three hours,” another legislator said.
Donald Benson, R-Allegany, suggested leaving a supply of cleaning products inside the bathrooms so everyone can clean up after themselves.
Ellis didn’t think the cleaning supplies would last long in these days of COVID-19.
“You have to go on with life,” Benson said. “It’s not practical to have someone clean after each use,” he said. “Why don’t we just clean on schedule and ask users to clean up and disinfect after each use?”
Legislator Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua, said with 400 boats, some public facilities are necessary. “We have got to get back to business and open it. Give it a shot and see what happens,” he advised Ellis.
