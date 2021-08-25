Cattaraugus County is seeking a request for design proposals for the proposed Onoville Marina Park Rehabilitation and Expansion Project.
The county Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism oversees the operation of Onoville Marina Park.
EDPT is seeking proposals from qualified architect and engineering firms to design a site layout that maximizes the value of the space at the current Onoville Marina Park.
The design would include a new campsite pattern that will increase the number of sites available, water, waste water and electric infrastructure and estimated costs and time of construction.
The consultant will also design a site layout for the proposed Onoville Marina Park Sawmill Run Expansion Project that is located across the street from the current marina park, said Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism. Proposals are due Sept. 24.
The redevelopment and expansion design will be used to guide the development of Onoville, establishing it as an outdoor recreation destination and expand the local and regional tourism economy, Abers said.