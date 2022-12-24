Christopher Columbus statue

Hundreds gathered June 27, 2020, in downtown Syracuse to protest the statue of Christopher Columbus.

 syracuse.com/TNS

SYRACUSE (TNS) — The Onondaga Nation’s lawyer wants a state appellate court to know “how fundamentally offensive” downtown Syracuse’s Columbus statue remains to the area’s indigenous people.

In a court filing Monday, attorney Joe Heath attacked arguments by a group of Italian-American citizens who have, so far, won a court battle against the city to keep the statue standing.

