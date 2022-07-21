Onofest returns to Marina Park Saturday

ONOVILLE — Revel in the sun by the beautiful Allegany Reservoir at Onoville Marina Park this Saturday when the 14th annual Onofest returns.
This year’s Onofest kicks off by the marina at 2 p.m. and continues throughout the day with live music, food and craft vendors, exhibits and activities and concludes at 9:30 with fireworks.
Three bands will rock the park, beginning with PA Line, an American Folk Music band from Buffalo, when they take the stage at 2:30 p.m. Trever Stribing (lead vocal/guitar/percussion), Lucas Honig (vocal/bass) and Ryan Howze (vocal/special percussion) have made a unique brand of alternative-folk music.
Nightshift, a band hailing from Exton/Pottstown Pa., will keep everyone rocking with their collection of classic and modern rock tunes during the dinner hours from 5 to 7 o’clock.
Back again are headliners and hometown favorites, The Hootz, who will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and wrap up the evening with their hits before the grand fireworks display at dusk.
Originally from Franklinville and now based in Nashville, husband and wife duo, Luke and Ange Marino, bring their Punk-Country and Party-Rock sound to the stage with Johnny B. on the fiddle and mandolin and JBone on his special designed electronic drum pad and live drum kit.
The Hootz have been headlining a number of festivals throughout the United States. They have accompanied big name national acts including Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Justin Lynch, Bret Michaels, Kentucky Headhunters, Aaron Lewis and many more.
Deb Miller, economic development specialist for Cattaraugus County’s Economic Development, Planning and Tourism department, said The Hootz have quite a following and always bring great energy and a crowd wherever they play.
While the crowd rocks to live music and works up an appetite, they can choose from a number of food vendors including Hoptoads Real BBQ (BBQ brisket, ribs and pulled pork), R&S Enterprises (Curly Q Fries and fresh lemonade), Murphy’s Concessions (Italian/Polish Sausage & Philly Steak), B&S Chicken BBQ, Hide-A-Way Restaurant (pulled pork sandwich & mac ‘n cheese) and Randolph Peaches & Cream (ice cream, etc.).
Although there will be only about six craft vendors this year, Miller said they offer a good mix of items.
Admission is $10 a carload, so come in a big vehicle packed with friends and family. The event will be held rain or shine. Due to limited seating, people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Onoville Marina Park is located at 704 W. Perimeter Road, eight miles south of the Interstate 86 Exit 17 in Steamburg. For more information about the event, visit online at onoville.com or call 1 (800) 331-0543.