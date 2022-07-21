Onofest returns to Marina Park Saturday

The 14th annual Onofest will rock Onoville Marina Park this Saturday when three bands bring on their tunes throughout the day. The event will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display at dusk. This year’s headlining band, The Hootz, are shown performing at the Onofest in 2019.

ONOVILLE — Revel in the sun by the beautiful Allegany Reservoir at Onoville Marina Park this Saturday when the 14th annual Onofest returns.

This year’s Onofest kicks off by the marina at 2 p.m. and continues throughout the day with live music, food and craft vendors, exhibits and activities and concludes at 9:30 with fireworks.

