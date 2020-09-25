Fewer area municipalities received fiscal stress ratings in 2019, according to the state’s fiscal watchdog.
The Office of the State Comptroller on Thursday reported that the Fiscal Stress Monitoring System — a review of all local governments’ financial positions — indicated that two local governments were among the 31 identified to potentially suffer from fiscal stress, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“We’ve been closely tracking the trends and common problems that communities in fiscal stress are facing,” Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said in a press release. “Now the economic damage caused by the pandemic has dramatically altered the fiscal landscape, and many communities are struggling to provide critical services and pay their bills.
“Without aid from Washington, the options are bleak for local governments trying to stay in the black, and many more local governments may be pushed into serious fiscal stress.”
The town of Caneadea, with a score of 63.8 and a label as subject to “moderate stress,” was the only municipality in Allegany County to receive a designation.
The town of Dayton was the only municipality to receive a designation in Cattaraugus County, earning the “susceptible to fiscal stress” label with a score of 50.
The ratings do not indicate financial malfeasance or neglect, DiNapoli said, but could indicate that the municipalities may be stressed by emergencies or other contingencies.
The reports look at financial indicators such as year-end fund balance, cash-on-hand, short-term borrowing, fixed costs and patterns of operating deficits. The system also evaluates population trends, poverty and unemployment to establish separate “environmental” scores for each municipality.
According to the OSC, all of the municipalities noted for fiscal stress saw low fund balances, while the majority reported operating deficits, low liquidity, and high fixed costs.
The town of Dayton saw all of its points against it focused on fund balance — the town ended the fiscal year with a fund balance of minus $11,000.
However, the town saw its fiscal score drop slightly in 2019, indicating an improvement in fiscal stability.
In Caneadea, the report card indicated that the town’s low fund balance — about $46,000, or about 3.5% of the gross expenditures for the year — was far below the threshold recommended by the OSC. The report also noted that the town has operated on a deficit for the past three years.
Several local municipalities were also criticized in the report for not filing annual financial reports or reporting data that was inconclusive.
In Allegany County — which saw the most municipalities fail to file — officials in the towns of Alfred, Allen, Bolivar, New Hudson, Scio and Willing; and the villages of Almond, Andover, Bolivar, Canaseraga, Cuba and Richburg did not file reports.
In Cattaraugus County, the towns of Carrollton, Lyndon and Machias; and the city of Salamanca did not file their reports.
In January, DiNapoli issued fiscal stress scores for school districts and found 33 school districts designated in some level of fiscal stress. No local school districts received such a designation for 2019, as opposed to some garnering the designations in previous years.