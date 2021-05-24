OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported only one new COVID-19 case on Monday.
There have now been 5,674 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19. The county’s 104th death was reported on Sunday.
The one case was a woman from the northeast part of the county, where there have now been 1,079 cases. Women now represent 3.032 of the COVID-19 cases and men 2,642 cases.
The southeast, with 3,054 cases, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the county, 53.8% of the total. There have been 853 cases in the northwest and 688 in the southwest.
The daily positivity on Monday was 1.3%, while the state average was 0.9%, the lowest since Sept. 21, 2020. The county’s seven-day rolling average is 1.8$ and the 14-day average is 2.5%.
The low number of positive cases over the past few weeks is a reflection of the county health department cutting back its testing to one day a week due to low demand, as well as the thousands of people who have been vaccinated.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, county director of public health, said there are 25,067 people who have completed their vaccine series and 29,340 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 47.5% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose, and 38.2% of the entire population that have completed their vaccine series.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.