After several days of double-digit new cases of COVID-19 in residents, Allegany County reported only eight new cases Tuesday as the trend for infections continued down.
Active cases were also down to 155 residents on Tuesday, an improvement from the 172 reported Monday. Active cases were at 210 on Friday.
Tuesday’s new cases increased Allegany County’s total to 2,402 since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 2,194 recoveries and 53 confirmed deaths. There were 728 residents in quarantine.
The seven-day average of positivity in testing for the virus was listed at 6.3% by the state Department of Health, another metric improvement — the rate was listed at 6.6% Monday.
Across New York state, the number of people in hospitals due to COVID-19 increased 368 on Monday to 9,236, the first day more than 9,000 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state since early May.
A total of 1,614 people in New York were in intensive care units with the virus, up 91, and 1,049 were intubated, up 52.
The jump in hospitalizations came after they had started to trend down in recent days for the first time since October.
“On the eve of a new federal administration, New York is encouraged by the accelerated progress we are confident we will make in the coming months on the COVID front,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “We are seeing new strains of the virus from the UK, South Africa and Brazil that could spark a second wave. New York has used our experience from the spring to prepare our hospitals and our residents as we continue to fight this invisible enemy.”
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus also increased Monday to 7.06%, up from 6.54% on Sunday. That figure was still down from some days earlier in January when the rate was more than 8%.
Western New York’s seven-day rate for positivity in testing was 6.55%, a figure that remained consistent over the past three days.
A total of 167 people in New York died due to the virus on Monday, bringing the confirmed statewide death toll to 33,224.
Regarding vaccines, New York has delivered 77% of the total doses it has received so far. That includes over 835,000 first doses and over 83,000 second doses.
In WNY, of 86,100 doses of vaccine received, 69,171 doses have been administered, or 80%. In Cattaraugus County, vaccine doses were unavailable at the beginning of this week.
In nearby Pennsylvania, there were 22 additional COVID-19 cases in McKean County for a total of 2,314. There have been 49 deaths.
In Potter County, there were five additional cases for 774 total, with 17 total deaths.