OLEAN — Cattaraugus County posted its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in some time Friday — three.
However, Allegany County reported 19 new cases, a higher figure than usual for recent days.
In Cattraugus County, at the beginning of the week there were 15 cases a day, which inched down to 10 cases a day as late as Thursday. Why the low number Friday?
“More people are getting vaccinated, fewer people are contracting the virus and fewer people are getting tested,” explained Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director.
Watkins said there are 24,705 people who have completed their vaccine series; 28,702 people with at least one vaccine dose, or 46.6% of the 18 and older population, and 37.4% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Friday’s positivity was 2.0, still over twice what the state average is, but with a very small number of positive test results. The seven-day rolling average was 3% and the 14-day average was 3.1%
The health department is following 12 residents who are in the hospital with COVID-19, 92 active cases and 572 in contact quarantine.
All three new cases Friday were women, who count for a total of 3,028 of the county’s 5,670 total cases. Men held steady at 2,642 cases.
Two of the new cases were in the northwest part of the county, which now totals 688 cases. The southwest had one new cases for a total of 853. There were no new cases in the southeast where there are now 3,051 cases, or in the northeast, where there have been a total of 1,078 cases.
Watkins said the health department will host a vaccination clinic with the Johnson & Johnson one shot at the Seneca Allegany Casino meeting room for the public on Wednesday and a Pfizer and J&J vaccine clinic at JCC in Olean on Friday.
The health department will be in the Salamanca High School on Monday and both the Olean and Hinsdale Schools on Tuesday.
Watkins said the health department is lining up potential businesses and housing complexes for vaccine distribution.
The health department will be working with the Olean Chambers of Commerce to potentially have a booth at upcoming events, he said.
“We will come to the home of residents who are not able to come to a vaccine clinic if they call the department at (716) 701-3777.
In Allegany County, there were 513 people in quarantine; the county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3%, according to the latest figure posted by the state Department of Health.
Across New York state, total COVID hospitalizations fell Thursday to 1,444, the lowest point since November. Another 15 people died Thursday due to COVID, which brings the reported statewide death toll to 42,558.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported that more than 51% of New Yorkers have had at least one dose of a vaccine and over 43% have had all required doses.
The state confirmed another 1,540 new Covid cases yesterday and reported another 179,556 test results. The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 0.86%.