Cattaraugus County reported its lowest new numbers for new COVID-19 cases of the year as it tallied 21 new cases over the weekend.
County health officials reported 10 new cases Saturday and 11 new cases Sunday; there were 36 new cases reported on Friday alone.
There were 250 active cases as of Sunday, with 24 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus. There were 35 residents reported hospitalized on Friday.
The county's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 4.3% for the second day in a row. There have been 4,106 total cases reported by Cattaraugus County officials since the beginning of the pandemic; there have been 3,772 recoveries and 83 reported deaths.
As of Sunday, there were 533 county residents in quarantine, with 41 additional residents in travel quarantine.
Allegany County had not reported new COVID-19 data for the weekend as of early Sunday evening.
IN NEW YORK STATE, the number of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 has dropped by 29% since the holiday surge, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
A total of 6,593 people were hospitalized because of the coronavirus, Cuomo said. That’s down nearly 300 patients from the previous day.
There were 1,285 people in intensive care, down 43 from the previous day. However, another 107 deaths were reported across the state, increasing the state's reported death toll to 37,118.
The state confirmed another 8,316 cases of COVID-19 out of 234,708 test results on Saturday — a 3.54% positive rate. The statewide seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.83%, the lowest since Nov. 29, Cuomo's office reported.
The rate marked 37 consecutive days of decline, down 52% from a post-holiday peak.
However, in Western New York, the seven-day average in testing for the virus was 3.62% positive on Saturday, up from 3.57% on Thursday and 3.50% on Friday.