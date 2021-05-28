OLEAN — Only two new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Thursday.
The total is now 5,688 county residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past 14 months.
The positivity Thursday was 1.4%, while the seven-day rolling average was 1.1% and 14-day average was 1.4%.
Health department staff are following 44 active cases, 223 in contact quarantine and 13 hospitalized with COVID-19.
The new cases involved one woman and one man. There have now been 2,649 cases involving men and 3,039 women.
One new case case from the northeast part of the county and one came from the southwest corner. There have now been 3,057 cases in the southeast, 1,086 in the northeast, 689 in the northwest and 856 in the southwest.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said there are 25,618 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 30,214 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 48.4% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 39.3% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.