Twenty of the 32 towns in Cattaraugus County have elections for town supervisor on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Only two of those are contested elections for supervisor: the towns of Freedom, where candidates are on opposite sides of the Alle-Catt Wind Farm controversy, and Lyndon, where a Democrat incumbent is being challenged by a Republican.
Of the 15 candidates in supervisor elections, 14 are incumbents seeking re-election. A handful are running unopposed on the Democrat and Republican lines.
In the Town of Freedom supervisor race, two councilmen are seeking to succeed Supervisor Randy Lester, a Democrat and Alle-Catt supporter. They are Democrat Dustin Bliss, an Alle-Catt supporter who has several wind leases on his property, and Republican Geoffrey Milks, who is opposed to the wind project.
Lyndon Supervisor Barbara Montante, who is running on the Democrat and Integrity Party lines, is challenged by Republican Donald Hall.
Several towns have Republican candidates also running with Democratic endorsement including Coldspring, Dayton, Red House, Salamanca and South Valley.
The only candidate for supervisor in the Town of Salamanca is former Supervisor Timothy Jackson, who resigned earlier this year. His resignation was too late to replace him on the ballot with another candidate. Jackson had the Democrat and Republican lines.
Notable in the Town of Mansfield is the absence of the name of Supervisor Robert Keis Sr., who has held the office for more than 30 years. Republican Carl Calarco is unopposed to succeed Keis as supervisor.
Keis is the Cattaraugus County Republican Party chairman.
The candidates on the town ballots are listed below. The political party designations are D = Democrat, R = Republican and C = Conservative.
ALLEGANY
Supervisor - Two-year term
Michael Higgins, R, C
Clerk - Four-year term
Deryle Pinney, R, C
Justice - Four-year term
David Porter, R, C
Councilman - Four -year term (Vote for two)
Kathleen Martin, R, C
Alexander Nazemetz, R, C
ASHFORD
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Richard Lundberg Jr., D
William Heim, R
James Boberg, R
Councilman - Two-year term (to fill vacancy)
Angela Ghani, R
Highway Superintendent - Two-year term (to fill vacancy)
Keith Butcher, R, C
CARROLLTON
Supervisor - Four-year term
Robert Rinfrette, R
Justice - Four-year term
Michael Soper, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Jay Little, R
David Barger, R
Highway Superintendent - Four-year term
Michael Fox, R
COLDSPRING
Supervisor - Four-year term
Tina Hyde, D, R
Clerk - Four-year-term
Dakota Skinner, R
Justice - Four-year term
Jason Steger, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
David Chapman, R
Kenneth Dechow, R
Highway Superintendent - Four-year term
Kirk Hayes, D, R
DAYTON
Supervisor - Two-year-term
Angie Mardino-Miller, D, R
Clerk - Four-year term
Ruth Bennett, R
Councilman - Four-year term
Christine Rupp, R, C
Donald Bartlett, R
Highway Superintendent - Four-year term
Thomas Chupa, R, C
EAST OTTO
Supervisor - Four-year term
Ann Rugg, R
Clerk - Four-year-term
Deanna Bowen, D, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Angela Sherman, D, R
William Spors, R
Lisa Musall, Pro Farm
Highway Superintendent - Four-year term
Thomas Benz, D, C
Michael Grey, R
ELLICOTTVILLE
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Steven Crowley, D
John Zerfas, R
FARMERSVILLE
Justice - Four-year term
Dorothy Lockridge, D, R, C, Working Families
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Pamela Tilton, D, R
Dale Scurr, D, R
Douglas Thompson, C
James Karaszewski, C
FRANKLINVILLE
Councilman - Four -year term (Vote for two)
Joseph Weaver, R
Heather Stevens, R
FREEDOM
Supervisor - Four-year term (Vote for one)
Dustin Bliss, D
Geoffrey Milks, R, C
Councilman - Four-year term. (Vote for two)
Arthur Baker, D
Randy Lester, D
Robert Morgan, R, C
Joshua Aarum, R, C
Highway Superintendent - Four-year term
James Haggerty, D, R
GREAT VALLEY
Councilman - Four year term (Vote for two)
Rebecca Kruszynski, D
Sandra Goode, R, C
HINSDALE
Supervisor - Two-year term
Jeffrey VanDeCar, R
Clerk - Two-year term
Ann Carr, D, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Douglas Wilson, R
Ronald Brown, R
Highway Superintendent - Two-year term
Daniel Zawatski, D, Integrity Party
Theodore Mascho, R
HUMPHREY
Clerk - Four-year-term
Mary Webster, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Scott Andrews, R
Alicia Pearl, R
Highway Superintendent - Four-year term
Jason Pearl, D, R
ISCHUA
Supervisor - Two-year-term
Jefferey Goodyear, R
Clerk - Two-year term
Kelle Brisky, R
Councilman - Four-year term
Rebecca Wetherby, D
Theresa Lowe, R
Highway Superintendent - Two-year term
Richard Michael, D, R, C
Tax Collector - Two-year term
Julie McConnaughey-Goodyear, R
LEON
Supervisor (Two-year term)
Fred Filock, R
Clerk - Two-year term
Sheila Fiebelkorn, D, R
Councilman - Four-year-term (Vote for two)
Jacqueline Ellis, D, R
Calvin Milliman, R
LITTLE VALLEY
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Holly Urbanski, R, C
Timothy Zimbardi, R
Jerry Titus, C
LYNDON
Supervisor - Two-year term (Vote for one)
Barbara Montante, D, Integrity Party
Donald Hall, R
Clerk - Four-year term
Frank Puglisi, D, Integrity Party
Justice - Four-year term
Wayne Holden, D, Integrity Party
Russell Ward, R
Councilman - Four-year term (vote for two)
Leonard Kaluzny, D, Integrity Party
E. Paul Smith, D, Integrity Party
Councilman - One-year vacancy (Vote for one)
Colette Schoening, D, Integrity Party
Melissa Bedell, R
Highway Superintendent - Two-year term
George Schneider, D, R, Integrity Party
MACHIAS
Clerk - Two-year term (To fill vacancy)
Rebecca Grimmelt, R
Justice - Four-year term
Francis Lounsbury, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Thomas Reese, R
Robert Shenk, R
MANSFIELD
Supervisor - Two-year term
Carl Calarco Jr., R
Clerk - Two-year term
Betty Horning, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Gregory Meyer Sr., R
Michael Telaak, R
Highway-Superintendent - Four-year term
Bradley Hurley, R
NAPOLI
Supervisor - Two-year term
Daniel Martonis, R
Clerk - Two-year term
Victoria Bedell, D, R
Councilman - Four-year term
David Dechow, R
Jeffrey Stacey Sr., R
Highway Superintendent - Four-year term
Dale Blood, R
NEW ALBION
Justice - Four-year term
Shannon Goode, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Norman Kazmark, R
Councilman - Two-year term (To fill vacancy)
Michael Weishan, Main Street Party
OLEAN
Supervisor - Four-year term
Annette Parker, R
Clerk - Four-year term
Sherry Lemon, R
Justice - Four-year term
Brian O’Connell, D, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Donna Howard, R
Joshua Torrey, R
Highway Superintendent - Four-year term
Patrick Zink, R
OTTO
Supervisor - Four-year term
Ronald Wasmund, D, R
Clerk - Four-year term
Trisha Priest, R
Justice - Four-year term
Warren Dickenson, D, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Marlene Gregory, R
Kevin Walker, R
Highway Superintendent - Four-year term
Robert Barber, R
PERRYSBURG
Supervisor - Two-year term to fill vacancy
Dennis Parker, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Edward York, R
Andrew Lord, R
Councilman - Two-year term to fill vacancy
Lisa Towne, D
Mary Jane Stuhr, D
Christopher Trybus, R
Michael Sternisha, R
PERSIA
Supervisor - Two-year term
John Walgus, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Robert Dingman, R
Gloria Tomaszewski, R
PORTVILLE
Supervisor - Two-year term
Timothy Emley, R
Councilman - Four-year term
Stuart Frost, R
David Suain, R
Councilman - Two-year term to fill vacancy.
Melinda Deyoe, R
Highway Superintendent - Four-year term
Todd Shaw, R, Right To Work Party
RANDOLPH
Clerk - Four-year term
Gretchen Hind, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Timothy Beach, R
Nathan Root, R
RED HOUSE
Supervisor - Two-year term
Tamara Booth, D, R
Clerk - Two-year term
Nancy Schaal, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Clifford Schaal, R
Highway Superintendent - Two-year term
Brian Booth, D, R
SALAMANCA
Supervisor - Four-year term
Timothy Jackson, D, R
Clerk - Four-year term
Shelly Bryant, D, R
Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)
Larry Stewart, D, R
Diana Brodie-Anderson, R
Highway Superintendent - Four-year term
Frederick Light, D, R
SOUTH VALLEY
Supervisor - Two-year term
Heather Lamberson, D, R
Clerk - Four-year term
Mary Ruth, R
Councilman - Four-year term
Kathy Burch, R
Charles Ruth, R
Highway Superintendent - Two-year term
Warren Thomas, R
YORKSHIRE
Clerk - Four-year term
Donna Lavery, R
Councilman - Four-year term
Kenneth Fisher, R
Christopher Edmunds, R