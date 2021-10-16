Twenty of the 32 towns in Cattaraugus County have elections for town supervisor on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Only two of those are contested elections for supervisor: the towns of Freedom, where candidates are on opposite sides of the Alle-Catt Wind Farm controversy, and Lyndon, where a Democrat incumbent is being challenged by a Republican.

Of the 15 candidates in supervisor elections, 14 are incumbents seeking re-election. A handful are running unopposed on the Democrat and Republican lines.

In the Town of Freedom supervisor race, two councilmen are seeking to succeed Supervisor Randy Lester, a Democrat and Alle-Catt supporter. They are Democrat Dustin Bliss, an Alle-Catt supporter who has several wind leases on his property, and Republican Geoffrey Milks, who is opposed to the wind project.

Lyndon Supervisor Barbara Montante, who is running on the Democrat and Integrity Party lines, is challenged by Republican Donald Hall.

Several towns have Republican candidates also running with Democratic endorsement including Coldspring, Dayton, Red House, Salamanca and South Valley.

The only candidate for supervisor in the Town of Salamanca is former Supervisor Timothy Jackson, who resigned earlier this year. His resignation was too late to replace him on the ballot with another candidate. Jackson had the Democrat and Republican lines.

Notable in the Town of Mansfield is the absence of the name of Supervisor Robert Keis Sr., who has held the office for more than 30 years. Republican Carl Calarco is unopposed to succeed Keis as supervisor.

Keis is the Cattaraugus County Republican Party chairman.

The candidates on the town ballots are listed below. The political party designations are D = Democrat, R = Republican and C = Conservative.

ALLEGANY

Supervisor - Two-year term

Michael Higgins, R, C

Clerk - Four-year term

Deryle Pinney, R, C

Justice - Four-year term

David Porter, R, C

Councilman - Four -year term (Vote for two)

Kathleen Martin, R, C

Alexander Nazemetz, R, C

ASHFORD

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Richard Lundberg Jr., D

William Heim, R

James Boberg, R

Councilman - Two-year term (to fill vacancy)

Angela Ghani, R

Highway Superintendent - Two-year term (to fill vacancy)

Keith Butcher, R, C

CARROLLTON

Supervisor - Four-year term

Robert Rinfrette, R

Justice - Four-year term

Michael Soper, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Jay Little, R

David Barger, R

Highway Superintendent - Four-year term

Michael Fox, R

COLDSPRING

Supervisor - Four-year term

Tina Hyde, D, R

Clerk - Four-year-term

Dakota Skinner, R

Justice - Four-year term

Jason Steger, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

David Chapman, R

Kenneth Dechow, R

Highway Superintendent - Four-year term

Kirk Hayes, D, R

DAYTON

Supervisor - Two-year-term

Angie Mardino-Miller, D, R

Clerk - Four-year term

Ruth Bennett, R

Councilman - Four-year term

Christine Rupp, R, C

Donald Bartlett, R

Highway Superintendent - Four-year term

Thomas Chupa, R, C

EAST OTTO

Supervisor - Four-year term

Ann Rugg, R

Clerk - Four-year-term

Deanna Bowen, D, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Angela Sherman, D, R

William Spors, R

Lisa Musall, Pro Farm

Highway Superintendent - Four-year term

Thomas Benz, D, C

Michael Grey, R

ELLICOTTVILLE

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Steven Crowley, D

John Zerfas, R

FARMERSVILLE

Justice - Four-year term

Dorothy Lockridge, D, R, C, Working Families

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Pamela Tilton, D, R

Dale Scurr, D, R

Douglas Thompson, C

James Karaszewski, C

FRANKLINVILLE

Councilman - Four -year term (Vote for two)

Joseph Weaver, R

Heather Stevens, R

FREEDOM

Supervisor - Four-year term (Vote for one)

Dustin Bliss, D

Geoffrey Milks, R, C

Councilman - Four-year term. (Vote for two)

Arthur Baker, D

Randy Lester, D

Robert Morgan, R, C

Joshua Aarum, R, C

Highway Superintendent - Four-year term

James Haggerty, D, R

GREAT VALLEY

Councilman - Four year term (Vote for two)

Rebecca Kruszynski, D

Sandra Goode, R, C

HINSDALE

Supervisor - Two-year term

Jeffrey VanDeCar, R

Clerk - Two-year term

Ann Carr, D, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Douglas Wilson, R

Ronald Brown, R

Highway Superintendent - Two-year term

Daniel Zawatski, D, Integrity Party

Theodore Mascho, R

HUMPHREY

Clerk - Four-year-term

Mary Webster, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Scott Andrews, R

Alicia Pearl, R

Highway Superintendent - Four-year term

Jason Pearl, D, R

ISCHUA

Supervisor - Two-year-term

Jefferey Goodyear, R

Clerk - Two-year term

Kelle Brisky, R

Councilman - Four-year term

Rebecca Wetherby, D

Theresa Lowe, R

Highway Superintendent - Two-year term

Richard Michael, D, R, C

Tax Collector - Two-year term

Julie McConnaughey-Goodyear, R

LEON

Supervisor (Two-year term)

Fred Filock, R

Clerk - Two-year term

Sheila Fiebelkorn, D, R

Councilman - Four-year-term (Vote for two)

Jacqueline Ellis, D, R

Calvin Milliman, R

LITTLE VALLEY

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Holly Urbanski, R, C

Timothy Zimbardi, R

Jerry Titus, C

LYNDON

Supervisor - Two-year term (Vote for one)

Barbara Montante, D, Integrity Party

Donald Hall, R

Clerk - Four-year term

Frank Puglisi, D, Integrity Party

Justice - Four-year term

Wayne Holden, D, Integrity Party

Russell Ward, R

Councilman - Four-year term (vote for two)

Leonard Kaluzny, D, Integrity Party

E. Paul Smith, D, Integrity Party

Councilman - One-year vacancy (Vote for one)

Colette Schoening, D, Integrity Party

Melissa Bedell, R

Highway Superintendent - Two-year term

George Schneider, D, R, Integrity Party

MACHIAS

Clerk - Two-year term (To fill vacancy)

Rebecca Grimmelt, R

Justice - Four-year term

Francis Lounsbury, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Thomas Reese, R

Robert Shenk, R

MANSFIELD

Supervisor - Two-year term

Carl Calarco Jr., R

Clerk - Two-year term

Betty Horning, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Gregory Meyer Sr., R

Michael Telaak, R

Highway-Superintendent - Four-year term

Bradley Hurley, R

NAPOLI

Supervisor - Two-year term

Daniel Martonis, R

Clerk - Two-year term

Victoria Bedell, D, R

Councilman - Four-year term

David Dechow, R

Jeffrey Stacey Sr., R

Highway Superintendent - Four-year term

Dale Blood, R

NEW ALBION

Justice - Four-year term

Shannon Goode, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Norman Kazmark, R

Councilman - Two-year term (To fill vacancy)

Michael Weishan, Main Street Party

OLEAN

Supervisor - Four-year term

Annette Parker, R

Clerk - Four-year term

Sherry Lemon, R

Justice - Four-year term

Brian O’Connell, D, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Donna Howard, R

Joshua Torrey, R

Highway Superintendent - Four-year term

Patrick Zink, R

OTTO

Supervisor - Four-year term

Ronald Wasmund, D, R

Clerk - Four-year term

Trisha Priest, R

Justice - Four-year term

Warren Dickenson, D, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Marlene Gregory, R

Kevin Walker, R

Highway Superintendent - Four-year term

Robert Barber, R

PERRYSBURG

Supervisor - Two-year term to fill vacancy

Dennis Parker, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Edward York, R

Andrew Lord, R

Councilman - Two-year term to fill vacancy

Lisa Towne, D

Mary Jane Stuhr, D

Christopher Trybus, R

Michael Sternisha, R

PERSIA

Supervisor - Two-year term

John Walgus, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Robert Dingman, R

Gloria Tomaszewski, R

PORTVILLE

Supervisor - Two-year term

Timothy Emley, R

Councilman - Four-year term

Stuart Frost, R

David Suain, R

Councilman - Two-year term to fill vacancy.

Melinda Deyoe, R

Highway Superintendent - Four-year term

Todd Shaw, R, Right To Work Party

RANDOLPH

Clerk - Four-year term

Gretchen Hind, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Timothy Beach, R

Nathan Root, R

RED HOUSE

Supervisor - Two-year term

Tamara Booth, D, R

Clerk - Two-year term

Nancy Schaal, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Clifford Schaal, R

Highway Superintendent - Two-year term

Brian Booth, D, R

SALAMANCA

Supervisor - Four-year term

Timothy Jackson, D, R

Clerk - Four-year term

Shelly Bryant, D, R

Councilman - Four-year term (Vote for two)

Larry Stewart, D, R

Diana Brodie-Anderson, R

Highway Superintendent - Four-year term

Frederick Light, D, R

SOUTH VALLEY

Supervisor - Two-year term

Heather Lamberson, D, R

Clerk - Four-year term

Mary Ruth, R

Councilman - Four-year term

Kathy Burch, R

Charles Ruth, R

Highway Superintendent - Two-year term

Warren Thomas, R

YORKSHIRE

Clerk - Four-year term

Donna Lavery, R

Councilman - Four-year term

Kenneth Fisher, R

Christopher Edmunds, R

