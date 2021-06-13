Cattaraugus County health officials continue to report minimal new COVID-19 infections — only one was reported over the weekend.
No new cases were reported Sunday, while the one was reported on Saturday. There were only seven active cases as of Sunday, with three county residents hospitalized with the virus and 25 in quarantine.
The county’s health department reported Sunday that the seven-day average for positivity in testing for COVID-19 was 0.2%. Western New York’s seven-day positivity rate was 0.44% as of Saturday.
To date, since March 2020, there have been 5,719 total reported cases in the county, with 5,605 recoveries and 107 deaths.
Health officials also reported Sunday that 41.4% of the county’s residents have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; 36.6% have received a series of vaccinations.
New York state’s rate of positive coronavirus tests continues to fall, reaching a new record low Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Sunday.
The rate of positive tests dropped to 0.35%, the lowest single-day rate since the pandemic began. The seven-day positive rate was 0.42 on Saturday.
Cuomo’s office reported that figure tied with Massachusetts for the lowest rate in the country.
A total of 110,437 tests were administered in New York state Saturday, with only 383 of them positive.
The number of patients hospitalized fell to 630 on Saturday, while eight people died of COVID-19, increasing the state’s reported total to 42,864.
Cuomo’s office said nearly 46,000 vaccine doses were administered Saturday, bringing the total so far to more than 20 million. Of New Yorkers 18 and older, 69.7% have had at least one vaccine dose.