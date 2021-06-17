OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported only one new COVID-19 case on Thursday, a man from the southwest part of the county.
Allegany County reported no new cases.
In Cattaraugus County, the total number of residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus is now 5,722. There have been fewer than 20 cases so far this month. There have been 5,611 residents who have recovered and 107 have died since April 2020.
The county’s daily positivity rose slightly on Thursday to 1%, the seven-day rolling average and the 14-day average were both 0.3%, according to Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.
Besides the one new case, the health department is following four active cases and 22 in contact quarantine.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Watkins said 28,911 residents have completed their vaccine series and there are 32,009 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 50.8% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 41.7% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
The health department’s Vaccine Call Center’s number is (716) 701-3777.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info.
STATEWIDE, New York has seen its seven-day average positivity fall to 0.39% — a record low for 20 consecutive days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Thursday.
Five COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, the lowest total since Sept. 28.
The governor also reported Thursday that the State Capitol would reopen to the public Friday. The Capitol has been closed since the early days of the pandemic in 2020, including during the last two legislative sessions.
But the state lifted nearly all remaining COVID-19 rules earlier this week after hitting 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose.