OLEAN — Transitioning from more than 30 years in urban education primarily in Buffalo and Rochester to a small-city school district surrounded by rolling hills and farmland, Dr. Genelle Morris didn’t know what to expect.
But between the welcome and encouragement she received both at her new school and out in the community, that transition to the superintendent of the Olean City School District went off without a hitch.
“All the experiences I have had prepared me for some of the challenges we had here over this year,” Morris told the Times Herald. “As new things came up, I either had a frame of reference from a previous experience or I knew I could handle it. Yes, it’s a different size and scope, but I feel like those experiences really prepared me for this role.”
Morris was unanimously approved as the Olean district’s superintendent on June 21, 2022, and officially stepped into the role on July 11. Now, nearly 11 months later, Morris said the schools are in great shape.
“There’s a lot of students excited that we’re coming to the end of the school year, but there are also a lot of students who are upset,” she said. “There was a young lady just the other day who was upset because she didn’t want to go on summer break.”
With her office at the high school campus, Morris said it’s been nice to see the excitement in the halls over the end-of-year traditions in recent weeks — senior events, prom, award ceremonies and, of course, graduation.
“It’s been a really quick, fun year,” she said. “It’s definitely had its challenges here and there, but it’s been a great year.”
When she’s out in the community — whether attending a local event or picking up some groceries — Morris said people come up to her, strike up a friendly conversation and tell her how happy they are to meet her.
She’s also enjoyed learning about the various Olean area traditions everyone gets excited for and she can be a part of, noting all the happenings at Lincoln Park. Morris said the city is very walkable, which makes seeing everything there is to do and be a part of all the easier.
“I love walking my dog here and just being immersed in the community,” she added.
Outside of her job, Morris said she loves to cook, read, travel to new places and spend time with her large extended family — she’s one of nine siblings.
“My family lives all over so it’s really an endeavor trying to get to them where they are, but it’s important to me to have those connections,” she said. “I love spending time with my family, my kids and my dog.”
ALTHOUGH IT began a few years before she arrived, Morris’s first major challenge and the biggest surprise of her first several months in the district was the need for additional funds to proceed with the capital project at Olean Intermediate Middle School.
In March, district residents approved spending an additional $5.5 million to primarily remove contaminated soil under the athletic fields off Wayne Street before the installation of a new multipurpose turf field.
“I think that was a surprise, in some ways, to most people,” Morris said. “As a team and a community, I think we really came together. People were excited to say, ‘Let’s do what we have to do to get this turf field in place so our kids have this,’ and it’s going to be a legacy of our commitment to them.”
Thankfully, for the most part, Morris said that was the only curveball thrown her way that she wasn’t sure she could hit. She said the rest of the capital project has been progressing smoothly and on time.
“There was a lot of trepidation about whether the auditorium was going to be done in time for graduation,” she said. “It is done, it is beautiful. I saw students sitting in there today, and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going to be perfect for the graduation ceremonies.’”
Morris said she knew she was in a special place last fall during Homecoming and seeing Bradner Stadium packed. She said seeing the community show up and the various traditions they have been excited to see and experience for the first time.
“We have such a significant number of scholar-athletes, which has been great to see,” she continued. “Driving down North Union and seeing our banners hanging has been so cool. I did Walk to School Day in the fall with the kids, and that was so special.”
LOOKING TO the next few years, Morris said she and the administration are always looking at ways to make Olean the best school in the region. The school board just approved a new strategic plan, which has several key areas the district will be focusing on starting this fall.
“When you first come in you want to do all these amazing things, but then you still have to survey the landscape and make the relationship because you can’t do things by yourself,” she said.
A few main goals the plan focuses on are academics, providing education for all and looking at data to support it, making sure the district has a positive culture for students and staff and connecting with families and the community.
“If we can meet all five of those areas and meet them at or beyond fidelity, we will be able to be the best school in the region,” she said.
Something else Morris said wanted to start last year but hopes to get underway come September is an attendance initiative. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, poor attendance has been an issue for many schools, but she’s working on a plan to encourage students to come to school and help them be excited about what schools can offer socially and educationally.
“Next month we’re starting our discussion on how to get that off the ground,” she said. “The staff has been really excited about that and they want to talk about it.”
Until then, Morris said she’s been grateful to have had the experiences during this school year and can’t wait to keep moving forward with the district.
“Now that I have a year under my belt, now that I have become familiar with a lot of things here, I’m ready to help us meet our goal to be the best,” she added.