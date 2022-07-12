OLEAN — The Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center announced registration is open for the Annual One Too Many NY 5K, and will be held virtually from Sept. 16-18.
This “moving” virtual fundraiser is open to individuals of all ages from any town, any city, or any state. Participants may choose their preferred exercise (run, walk, bike, hike etc.) to complete the 5K (3.1 miles). Individuals can participate at their own pace, on their own route, in teams or by themselves, wherever and whenever between Sept.16-18. Register or donate online at https://bit.ly/3N0jdOB by August 12, 2022, for a guaranteed race t-shirt. With a $40 registration fee, participants receive a One Too Many NY 5K t-shirt, a run/walk bib, and a chance to win some exciting prizes.
The Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center is here to support and protect children and families. One in 10 children will be abused before their 18th birthday, officials said, and one child abused is “ONE TOO MANY.” Children who are victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, or domestic violence can find support from highly trained specialists who provide free services and hope for a brighter future. The vital work of the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center needs your help to continue to serve this community within a safe, family-friendly environment offering prevention education, advocacy, justice, and a path to healing.
“I haven’t run too much lately, had a few nagging aches and pains,” one participant told organizers. But it was a good reminder of how much suffering kids go through and how a few aches and pains are nothing compared to kids who have been abused. Thank you for organizing this event and the great work you do.”
More information can be found One Too Many NY 5K, www.nyschildrensalliance.org.