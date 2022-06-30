One primary down, one to go in the Southern Tier — with a congressional special election thrown in.
Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican primaries for governor went pretty much as expected: Gov. Kathy Hochul was nominated by Democrats in a landslide and Rep. Lee Zeldin won in a crowded field of four Republicans.
Voters in the 23rd Congressional District who just got used to having a June primary after decades of voting in September are now faced with a Republican primary for Congress and a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning — both on Aug. 23.
Reed resigned in May to take a lobbying post in Washington, D.C.
State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy, a Cattaraugus County native who lives in Niagara County, and Carl Paladino, the Buffalo developer and one-time GOP candidate for governor, are vying in the primary for the newly redistricted 23rd Congressional District. The matchup coalesced after U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, dropped out in wake of GOP backlash over his voiced support of gun-control measures after the racist shooting massacre May 14 in Buffalo.
Both Langworthy and Paladino, who has pledged to spend at least $1.5 million of his money on the primary, are courting former president Donald Trump for his endorsement. It’s unclear if either one has an inside track to the endorsement.
The winner of the Langworthy-Paladino primary will face Democrat Max DellaPia, a retired Air Force officer and current chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Committee.
It is interesting to note none of the candidates for the two-year congressional term in the new 23rd District actually lives in the district. Both Republican candidates live outside the new 23rd boundaries and Della Pia’s Tioga County home, which is in the current 23rd District, also lies outside the new district boundaries.
No matter who wins in November, that person will have to move into the new 23rd Congressional District.
Della Pia is also the Democratic candidate in the special election to fill the remaining months of Reed’s two-year term.
He will face Steuben County Republican party Chairman Joe Sempolinski, a former Reed aide who was working for Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, when the opportunity came up to run for Congress.
Sempolinski was endorsed Wednesday by Elise Stefanik, a New York congresswoman in the House Republican leadership who is close Trump.
“I am proud to give my complete and total endorsement to Joe Sempolinski’s campaign to finish the current House term,” Stefanik stated. “New Yorkers need another Republican to join us in Congress to fight the Biden-Pelosi agenda. Joe knows the 23rd District well, and I know Joe will make sure that the voices of the hardworking families of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes are once again heard in our nation’s Capital.”
Sempolinski said in a press statement, “I look forward to working with her and the rest of the New York State Republican delegation to serve the people of the Empire State.”
Tuesday’s primary voting in Cattaraugus County mirrored that of New York state with Hochul and Zeldon winning the Democratic and Republican primaries respectively.
About twice as many Republicans as Democrats voted in the primary. Of 13,194 registered Democrats, 1,503 voted. There are 18,906 registered Republicans, 3,134 of whom voted in the primary.
Democratic Election Commissioner Kevin Burleson said with 49,339 registered voters and 4,055 casting primary ballots Tuesday, the turnout was a low 8.2%.
The Democratic turnout was about 11.3% of eligible and Republican turnout was about 16.5%.
There were 282 early votes before the primary and there were 661 absentee ballots sent out. About 400 absentees are outstanding. There were also 32 voters who cast ballots in person by affidavit, according to the Board of Elections.
Absentee ballots will be counted by the Board of Elections next Wednesday.
In the Democratic primary, Hochul outpolled her opponents with 75.3% of the vote or 1,133 votes. Rep. Tom Suozzi received 237 votes or 15.7% of the vote and Jumaane Williams got 120 votes or 7.9%.
Antonio Delgado, Hochul’s lieutenant governor, got 839 votes or 65.3% of the county’s primary votes for Democratic lieutenant governor. He had a similar landslide statewide. His opponents, Ana Maria Archila got 228 votes or 17.7% and Diana Reyna got 209 votes or 16.2%.
Zeldin got 46% of the Republican vote in Cattaraugus County or 1,444 votes. Andrew Guiliani got 658 votes or 21%, Harry Wilson got 568 votes or 18.1% and Rob Astorino got 447 votes or 14.2%.