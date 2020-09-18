HUMPHREY — At Childs Blueberries farm in Humphrey, area residents can get in one last chance to harvest delicious late season blueberries this weekend while enjoying the beautiful hilltop property.
Owners Daniel and Carrie Childs said they are able to open the property at 3172 Cooper Hill Road for you-pick harvesting thanks to a variety of late season blueberries they planted on the property in 2007.
“It takes 13 years for a (blueberry) bush to reach maturity,” Daniel Childs explained. He noted the blueberries can be picked from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at $3 a pound. Pickers are advised to bring something such as bags or buckets to carry their berries home.
“Most (blueberry) farms have been closed for weeks and weeks,” Carrie Childs said. “But we have late varieties … our crew is done as of (Thursday) so we thought rather than just let (the blueberries) fall to the ground we would open for u-pick and see if there were anybody interested” in harvesting them.
“We’re just going to open up the whole field and let people go out and free range and wherever you find them, you find them,” she added, noting a golf cart is available to transport pickers, if needed.
She said the farm is Covid-compliant and took added care in cleaning blueberries their staff harvested this summer. The “beyond organic” blueberries are described as nutrient dense and pest free with the farm following Cornell University’s teachings in management since 1984.
She said the farm did well this season with a number of individuals and families traveling to the site to not only harvest the fruit, but to get outside in the fresh air.
“I think with Covid, families were looking for things to do to get out of the house and do things outside,” she shared.
Daniel Childs said that after harvesting berries, visitors are invited to visit the farm’s shop where they can purchase Wild Elderberry Wine sweet or dry and Razzelle Trifecta Wine sweet or dry. He said both are delicious and chemical free, as there is no sulfide added, which has been known to cause headaches for some people. In addition, the elderberries are grown on the farm.
“We keep selling out, it’s been amazing,” he said of the elderberry wine. “We started three years ago with 25 cases and it was all gone in four weeks. The next year, I made 50 cases and that was gone in four weeks. This year we’re at 125 cases.”
He said the elderberry bushes were planted 20 years ago and are from the best of the species they could find in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
Daniel Childs said customers entering the shop are asked to wear masks, and can purchase berries and other items with cash, checks or charge. While there are no ready-pick blueberries, frozen are available, as well as jam and syrup.
Carrie Childs said the family-operated farm was established in 1969 and she and her husband took over the business in 2007.
“We’ve grown the business considerably since then,” she concluded.
For more information, call the farm at 229-9779.