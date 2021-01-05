CANASERAGA -- A Canaseraga man is dead after an early Tuesday morning motor vehicle accident.
Amity-based state police reported that they responded at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to a one-vehicle accident on County Road 13B in Canaseraga. Troopers said a 2002 Chevrolet SUV was westbound when it exited the roadway on a curve, striking a guardrail and overturning.
Paul T. Longer, 44, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant of the vehicle, Dominic Shannon, 63, also of Canaseraga, was transported to UR Noyes Health in Dansville for non-life threatening injuries. Troopers did not indicate which individual was driving the vehicle.
NYS Collision Reconstruction Unit, Forensic Identification Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.