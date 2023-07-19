ALFRED — A Caledonia woman was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon on Route 21, New York State Police reported Wednesday.
Amity-based State Police responded at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 21 in the town of Alfred. Troopers reported that a 2013 Chevrolet passenger vehicle was northbound and a 2017 Chevrolet passenger vehicle was southbound, and the vehicles collided head-on. Troopers did not indicate a cause for the collision.
The operator of the 2013 Chevrolet, Mary N. Dagostino, 62 of Caledonia, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allegany County Coroner, while the operator of the 2017 Chevrolet, Adam J. Vanskiver, 29, of Wellsville, was transported by LifeNet to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with leg injuries.
The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the collision scene, and the investigation is ongoing.