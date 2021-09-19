ROCHESTER (AP) — Two people were fatally shot Sunday outside a party in Rochester, a year to the day after a similar mass shooting claimed the lives of two teenagers.
Police said Sunday’s shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. after about 75 to 100 people were leaving what was believed to be an unsanctioned party at an abandoned building.
A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene and another man in his 20s died at University of Rochester Medical Center. A man in his 30s was in critical condition and a woman in her 20s suffered gunshot wounds that aren’t considered life-threatening, The Democrat and Chronicle reported.
The incident is under investigation.
A year ago, two 19-year-olds were killed and 14 other people were wounded in a shooting involving multiple guns at a backyard house party where more than 100 teens and young adults were present. No arrests have been made in that case.