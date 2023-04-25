ALBANY — State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, is seeking nominations for the New York State Senate’s "Veterans Hall of Fame," an online tribute to the military service and civilian lives of distinguished veterans from throughout the state.
“So many veterans served our nation courageously and honorably, and then returned home to lift the lives of our local communities. The Senate Veterans Hall of Fame is just one more way to give a local veteran a well-deserved and well-earned expression of our gratitude and admiration,” said O’Mara, whose 58th Senate District includes the Allegany County towns of the towns of Alfred, Almond, Amity, Andover, Birdsall, Burns, Grove, Independence, Scio, Ward, Wellsville, and Willing).
The Senate established its Veterans Hall of Fame in 2005. It honors New York State veterans whose service in the United States Armed Forces has been accompanied by service to the community and accomplishments as a civilian.
O’Mara is currently accepting nominations for the 2023 inductee to represent the 58th District at a ceremony later this year. Nomination letters should include a short biography highlighting the nominee’s military service, and civilian service awards and achievements, and be e-mailed to omara@nysenate.gov.