ALBANY — State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, has received several assignments on committees that he says will impact the direction of several issues.
“It’s a full plate and Senate Republicans are fighting uphill in a state government squarely under one-party, downstate Democrat control," O'Mara of the 58th District said. "But these assignments place my focus squarely at the center of several of the most challenging and critical debates over the future direction of our state."
O’Mara was reappointed by Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt as the top Republican member on the Senate Finance Committee, the Senate committee most responsible for overseeing the adoption of the state’s annual budget and setting the course for New York’s short- and long-term fiscal practices and responsibilities.
O'Mara said, throughout his Senate service, he has been a strong voice for more responsible and effective state fiscal practices. He has pointed to high taxes, unrestrained spending, unfunded mandates, and overregulation as key obstacles to sustained economic growth and job creation throughout the Upstate region.
“We need to keep working against a New York state tax and regulatory climate that puts our businesses and manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage, imposes red tape that strangles local economies, or prioritizes higher and higher spending, overtaxing, outrageous mandates, and burdensome overregulation," he said.
O’Mara has also been reappointed as the ranking member on the Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee. He was first named as the top Republican member on the committee in July 2020, as the Senate and Assembly were preparing to begin public hearings that August on the COVID-19 nursing home crisis.
O'Mara and fellow Republicans raised questions about the former Cuomo administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state’s nursing homes.
The senator said the future of state energy policies will remain under the spotlight in 2023 as the Hochul administration moves forward on what O’Mara considers a radical remaking of New York’s energy future, and he will serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Telecommunications.
He noted that the committee also plays a prominent role in the development of legislation and initiatives to advance broadband expansion, an issue that he has long advocated as critical to the future of Upstate, rural regions.
Additionally, O’Mara has earned appointments to two of the key committees governing the areas of criminal justice and law enforcement, the Codes Committee and the Judiciary Committee.
“From misguided bail and parole reform to an ever-growing ‘defund the police’ movement, we have seen over the past several years this Legislature move in directions that many of us believe pose a serious danger to public safety and security throughout New York State,” O’Mara said. “New York state has become less safe, and we need to keep working against anti-law enforcement policies, stand behind our police officers, and resist radical efforts that threaten the safety and stability of our communities and neighborhoods.”
O’Mara’s other Senate committee assignments include posts on the Insurance Committee and the Rules Committee.
O'Mara's district includes much of the eastern portion of Allegany County, including the Wellsville and Alfred areas.