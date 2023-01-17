ALBANY — State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, has received several assignments on committees that he says will impact the direction of several issues.

“It’s a full plate and Senate Republicans are fighting uphill in a state government squarely under one-party, downstate Democrat control," O'Mara of the 58th District said. "But these assignments place my focus squarely at the center of several of the most challenging and critical debates over the future direction of our state."

