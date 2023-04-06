COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Olga Snyder is creating a year-long “Hope is an Egg” installation. She will also conduct workshops and fundraisers to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine at her gallery in downtown Coudersport and at her farm in the coming days and months.
Pysanky workshops will be held Fridays and Saturdays in April from 1 to 5 p.m. at Olga Farm, 22 Snyder Road. There is a $60 fee for the Pysanky workshop and the proceeds will go to Olga’s Saving Ukraine fund.
Concurrently with the “Hope is an Egg” initiative, Snyder will conduct basket- and nest-making workshops to provide homes for the Ukrainian eggs. The workshops will take place at the farm, Wednesdays and Fridays in April from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a $35 fee.
Snyder, a Potter County resident and Ukrainian native, moved to the United States 25 years ago. Although she spent her whole childhood into her young adulthood studying and creating art in Ukraine, it was not until just a month before immigrating to the U.S. that she learned about Pysanky, also known as Ukrainian Easter eggs, for the first time.
She was walking down her favorite street in Kyiv with her fiancé, now husband, John, when she spotted a little box full of the most colorful, beautiful round shapes she had ever seen. Snyer approached the man standing behind the box, asking him about its contents, and he was shocked by her lack of knowledge.
“Pysanky, of course! You must learn what these are and what they mean. They’re important to us, to our country,” the man said. Her lack of knowledge was due to the Soviet Union, particularly the dominant ethnic Russians, trying to extinguish Ukrainian culture, heritage and language.
That was all the prompting that Snyder needed. She bought supplies and all the books on the subject that she could carry, went home, and spent the rest of the week decorating her first Pysanky. Those first eggs were, in Snyder’s words, “extremely unsuccessful.”
As she tried to blow out the eggs, she messed up the patterns she had created, and even broke some of them. But her journey with Pysanky did not end there.
As Snyder moved to the U.S., trading city life for the forests and fields of north central Pennsylvania, she got the proper tools and books and sat down to make Pysanky. She created most of her Pysanky in this country, decorating thousands of eggs, teaching hundreds of people how to engage in the art form, and, eventually, opened her first art gallery. Since then, she has branched out into many different art forms — fiber-art, jewelry making, painting, etc. — but she never stopped creating Pysanky.
As Ukrainian legend goes, “when you make Pysanky, you are not merely decorating eggs, you are writing a story to God and the Universe. As long as Pysanky is created, the legends tell us, evil will not take over the world. Life, hope, and peace will prevail.”
Cathy Snyder, a relative of Olga Snyder’s, has been instrumental in raising money for Olga’s Saving Ukraine fund since the beginning of the war.
Ukrainian egg artists are invited to send their own Pysanky to contribute to the “Hope is an Egg” installation and show their support for the people of Ukraine. Donated eggs will eventually be sold and all proceeds will support Ukrainians in need. All artists are invited to donate work that can be sold or auctioned to support the Saving Ukraine fund as well.
Join Snyder in exchanging stories, creating beauty and holding a space for hope amidst the chaos of the 14 month-old war in Ukraine.
Folks can help by donating to Olga’s Saving Ukraine Fund, taking a Pysanky or basket making workshop, purchasing a donated Pysanka or piece of artwork, or by volunteering to help with the initiative.
Donations (eggs, artwork or monetary contributions) can be sent to Olga’s Saving Ukraine fund, Olga Gallery, 4 E. 2nd St., Coudersport, Pa., 16915. To volunteer for this initiative, drop off an item or donation and/or take a workshop, call or text (814) 203-8405, email jsnyder@eggdecorator.com, or contact Snyder on the Olga Gallery, Café & Bistro Facebook page.