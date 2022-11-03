Linda Witte and Lawrence Bennion Jr.

Linda Witte and Lawrence Bennion Jr.

OLEAN — For the third election in a row, the same two candidates will face off for the Ward 1 city of Olean Common Council seat.

Incumbent Linda Witte is seeking her fifth term on the council, running on the Democratic and Working Families lines. Lawrence Bennion Jr. will appear on the Republican and Conservative lines. No write-in campaigns have been publicly announced for the two-year post.

