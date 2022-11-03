OLEAN — For the third election in a row, the same two candidates will face off for the Ward 1 city of Olean Common Council seat.
Incumbent Linda Witte is seeking her fifth term on the council, running on the Democratic and Working Families lines. Lawrence Bennion Jr. will appear on the Republican and Conservative lines. No write-in campaigns have been publicly announced for the two-year post.
Ward 1 includes much of northeastern Olean, including the Boardmanville neighborhood. According to the state Board of Elections, Ward 1 has 1,389 active voters on the rolls. By party, 528 voters are enrolled in the Republican Party, 478 in the Democratic Party, 288 with no party enrollment, 71 with other party affiliations, 20 in the Conservative Party, and four in the Working Families Party.
State voter enrollment data is updated and released to the public twice a year, most recently on Tuesday.
Witte defeated Bennion in 2018 by a 440-356 tally, and by 567-539 in 2020 in a race that was not called until after absentee ballots were counted.
Witte, a retired nurse, began her political career in 2001 on the Common Council. She served one term before losing reelection, but in 2003 won the first of two terms on the Cattaraugus County Legislature. She served as the city’s first female mayor from 2010 to 2014, losing reelection to Mayor Bill Aiello. She returned to the Common Council in 2017 and challenged Aiello again for mayor that fall.
She said public service has called to her for years, and “I enjoy what I do — serving the public just makes me feel pride in my community.”
Looking ahead for the next two years, she said that while “the folks that are on the council now, I think, are doing a good job,” she noted “we need to change some of the ways we do things.”
Those changes range from small tweaks to policies up to a review of the city’s founding document.
A simple example, she said, is when repaving streets to replace the curbing at the same time, rather than burying the existing curbs.
“It’s the biggest complaint I get,” she said, adding the move will cure the “disappearing curb” syndrome seen on many city streets.
More complicated would be a review of the city’s charter.
“I think it’s long overdue to do a charter review,” she said. The form or government … basically, the mayor has control.”
Talking with residents, she said the desire is there to have the document reassessed and powers changed.
“They don’t want a council to just sit there and approve things without talking about them,” she said.
She said an update on Front Street also needs to be brought to the forefront.
“It’s one of the busiest roads in our ward,” she said.
The state Department of Transportation reported a 2019 traffic study along Front Street between Garden and First avenues indicated an annual average daily travel figure of 8,935 vehicles, including 256 trucks — one of the busiest surface streets in the city. Traffic on the 1000 block of the street averages closer to 15,000 vehicles a day.
“The perception is we have too many trucks and people are speeding too much,” she said, adding that increased police patrols can only do so much to improve traffic without a project. She recommended looking at a previous proposal to widen sidewalks and use traffic calming methods to slow down traffic and beautify the corridor.
Witte also criticized what she believed to be excessive spending in the face of financial uncertainty, rising interest rates and inflation.
“We just have to live within our means,” she said, adding she is concerned over spending, borrowing and keeping the next city budget under the state-mandated tax cap. “I don’t always vote for things that are above and beyond.”
In April, Witte voted against the construction contract for the Oak Hill Park project, and voted against the $700,000 bond resolution to pay for it in May, citing a $200,000 restroom facility as excessive.
BENNION IS THE owner of Adam’s Services on Front Street. He serves as president of the Olean Local Development Corp. board, as well as a member of the city planning board. Bennion is also known for his work to bring the Southern Tier Diesel football team to Olean in 2009, also serving as head coach.
Bennion said his push to run is to serve as a replacement who would be more effective than his opponent.
“The only time the ward sees her is when she’s in campaign mode,” Bennion said. “I think the ward deserves better.”
He also said that the city needs to do a better job managing where it invests in projects.
“I’m not big on over-landish spending,” he said, criticizing a recent push by Witte to add additional lighting to several fields at Forness Park when other needs, such as a permanent midget football field or updated play equipment, may have been a better use of funds.
“I feel that was a nepotistic project because her daughter is the softball league commissioner,” Bennion said.
He cautioned that he is not against major projects.
“Progress is not all bad, don’t get me wrong — progress needs to be done,” he said, adding that some of the large projects to come through the city in recent years have done much to improve the look of the community.
However, “you, me and everybody in private business, we’re having to try to live within our means,” he said. “That way, the people aren’t having to tighten their belts more.
“Maybe on the big-ticket items, maybe scale back on them a little bit.”
One big project that needs to be done is an overhaul of Front Street.
“Front Street is obviously an issue with the amount of traffic, the speed,” he said. “You can’t get off Prospect, you can’t get off Spring Street.”
Another recommendation, he said, would be a look at revising the type of city government if it makes financial sense.
Bennion said that in 2019 officials, including Mayor Bill Aiello, recommended taking a look at changing the city’s charter to change the government from one with a strong, full-time mayor to one with a city manager and a more ceremonial mayoral role.
“I’m completely in favor of investigating that for efficiencies,” he said, adding he wished for more civic engagement and attention to local government. “I wish people would give more credence to that far-right column of the ballot. It impacts your daily life far more” than national or state races.