OLEAN — Seniors starving for activity are coming back to the city’s senior center as almost all programs make their return.
Terry Shaw, director of the John J. Ash Community Center, is glad to have them after a complete shutdown due to COVID-19 in 2020 and a slow restart.
“We’re going full tilt now — we’re doing pretty much everything,” Shaw said, with the center open for breakfasts, various activities, and congregate meals with the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging’s Meals on Wheels program.
Users have been champing at the bit to get programs up and running again, he added.
“They’ve been starved for 18 months,” Shaw said. “They’re crying for things to do.”
Despite the reopening, some changes have been necessary for the sake of the pandemic and protecting seniors. The city requires all individuals who are unvaccinated to wear a face mask inside city buildings. Shaw noted a switch to sealed foods for the breakfast crowd, like single-serving fruits. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the facility, and volunteers from the Coasters wipe down tables after each use.
“We’d like them to have their shots or wear a mask, but most people here already have them,” Shaw said.
Anecdotes from the center match data from the state Department of Health, which reports almost three out of every four Cattaraugus County residents ages 65 to 74 have a completed vaccine series, and more than two out of every three residents 75 and older have been fully vaccinated — far above the levels reported for younger age brackets.
As a result of high vaccination rates for seniors and a desire to get out, many events have been successful despite the pandemic. A senior picnic in August — held during a rainstorm — still saw 90 people show up, he said as an example.
“Just come in and try us,” he said. “Older people need to socialize… it’s a safe place, nobody judges you. You’re around people who are in the same boat as you.”
Users have been happy to return, said Chris Crawford, a volunteer member of the Coasters who help run the center.
“I couldn’t wait to be in here every morning,” she said. “It gives me life.”
Shaw lauded the group, which not only helps run events but also fundraises to support them.
“If it wasn’t for the volunteers, this place wouldn’t run very well,” he said. “They do a lot of stuff for me.”
Such efforts help to keep costs to a minimum by limiting staff expenses.
“Most of the programs are free,” Shaw said, with a few exceptions.
Line dancing classes have been introduced for this fall, Shaw said, with classes for beginners and intermediate dancers. The cost is $3 for each session. A square dancing program is also being readied, he added.
Ice bocce at the William O. Smith Recreation Center is also set to begin. The cost is $6 for seniors.
“We’re probably going to start a winter golf league,” Shaw said, which will use the indoor laser golf system bought last year to augment the popular summer league at St. Bonaventure University Golf Club.
Several upcoming events are in the works.
On Sept. 21, the Center for Elder Law will host a session for free legal advice for seniors from 12:30-3 p.m. No reservation is necessary.
On Oct. 2, the center will host its annual indoor garage sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Donations for the sale are being accepted during operating hours at the center.
Programs and events are not limited to only city residents, Shaw said, adding it is common to have seniors from nearby communities come in.
Along with breakfast, exercise machines are available between 8-10 a.m. on weekdays for seniors to use for free.
Activities for this week include:
Tuesday:
9 a.m. — Coffee
11:30 a.m. — Lunch
6 p.m. — SlendAerobix
Wednesday:
9 a.m. — Walk Program
9 a.m. — Coffee
11:30 a.m. — Lunch
12:30 p.m. — Line Dancing ($3)
Thursday:
9 a.m. — Coffee
10 a.m. — Video Tai Chi
11:30 a.m. — Lunch
Noon — Ice Bocce at Rec Center ($6)
6 p.m. — SlendAerobix
Friday:
9 a.m. — Coffee
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
11:30 a.m. — Lunch
12:30 p.m. — Euchre ($6)
Programs are for people age 60 years and older and are sponsored by the City of Olean Parks and Recreation Department and the Planning Committee on Problems of the Aging. For more information on programs call (716) 376-5670. The facility is also available for rent.