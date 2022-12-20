Santa on the Rooftop

Santa Claus appears on the roof of the Pancio house on Main Street during a previous Santa on the Rooftop event.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — A holiday tradition is making a grand return on Friday.

Santa on the Rooftop, a staple of area holiday celebrations featuring the jolly old elf, will return from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at 660 Main St.

