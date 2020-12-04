OLEAN — The city center will serve as an uninterrupted light shining in the darkness this holiday season.
Mayor Bill Aiello announced that starting Thursday, the lights along Santa Claus Lane on North Union Street will be left on all day and night as a light of hope.
“The staff and volunteers of the City and GOACC worked very hard to create the warm and inviting spirit of the holidays along Santa Claus Lane and in many of our parks,” Aiello said. “This year, in particular, we all need a little extra light in our lives.
“I am pleased that GOACC has offered to keep the lights on for those who travel through Olean in the early morning hours or in the late afternoon. I would also like to thank the resident who gave us the suggestion, it is an excellent idea and will make our city even more festive and bright.”
Typically, the lights are turned off for the late night and early morning hours, as far fewer drivers and pedestrians use the corridor during those hours.
“Our Christmas display is exceptional this year and I am pleased that through the generosity of the corporate sponsors and the members of the Chamber that we are able to keep the lights on for 24/7,” said Yanetsko. “This is a great way to thank our residents for supporting our businesses and each other over the past year.”
The annual decorations were lit on Nov. 27, and are typically taken down in early January. Yanetsko said the lights previously cost about $2,400 a year to keep lit, but after converting to LEDs, the cost dropped to between $1,200 and $1,500.
Starting in 1929, the transformation of North Union Street into Santa Claus Lane has been an annual occurrence to help improve local business during the holidays while spreading cheer for residents.
THE CHAMBER ALSO announced that the winners of the Shop Local raffle were Erin Shoup of Olean as the top winner winning $2,500 in Shop Olean Gift Certificates; Ginny Moses of Eldred, who won $2,000 in certificates, and Mastel Ford of Olean won $1,500 in certificates. Three winners of $500 in certificates included Terry Brairton, Olean; Shavonne Henderson, Allegany; and Judy & Tom Palumbo, Olean.
The fundraising raffle also benefited the Chamber and its program activities and events. GOACC as a non-profit organization was affected financially as well, since most of their events which provide revenue had been cancelled due to the pandemic.