OLEAN — It is time to turn a proposal for oversight of police misconduct into a formal policy, aldermen said.
On Tuesday, Common Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said the latest draft of a police oversight board is nearing completion.
“I think we’re all optimistic we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Crawford told the council’s committee of the whole. “I think we’re close to what is truly going to be the best compromise for the city of Olean.
Additional feedback on the latest draft was provided to the council on Tuesday, including notes from the city attorney, the city’s labor attorney, the police chief and police unions.
“At this point in time I’ve reached out to our city attorney, as well as our labor attorney, to work with them to try to put the verbiage into legalese, I guess for lack of a better term, to create a formal resolution out of that draft,” Crawford said.
In August, aldermen began work on the competing proposals. After several meetings of discussions, three aldermen — Crawford, Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, and Jason Panus, R-Ward 2 — worked together to draft a new document which they brought to the council in October.
The document called for the committee to act as advisers to the police chief, who would remain responsible for investigating and punishing officers for misconduct. The board would also take on roles in assisting with public outreach and policy drafting. Aldermen generally agreed with the compromise position, which has been the basis of two further drafts.
More recent changes include barring convicted felons from serving on the panel, and having the committee work with the city police to develop training materials and manuals for the board members.
The plan aims for a middle ground between two competing submissions to the council.
The first proposal, drafted by the mayor-appointed Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, called for an independent board which would take the lead on investigating and punishing potential police misconduct, as well as having the power set budgets, remove members and appoint replacements without oversight of elected officials. Several of the powers suggested in the plan, legal experts hired by the city concurred, were in conflict with state and local laws, as well as collective bargaining agreements.
The second submission, from the city’s patrol officer union, focused solely on public outreach and policy review, with no oversight of individual complaints in either an advisory or judicial-type role.
Local calls for an oversight board began in the aftermath of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, which sparked protests in Olean and nationwide.