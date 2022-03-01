OLEAN — Walking in the door of the Olean Point Museum, you’ll be reminded of things you’ve forgotten about, or learn what you never knew, about the Olean region.
It’s a place to easily lose a couple of hours learning about the people, businesses, restaurants, the theaters, the sports, the oil and much more.
Opened in 1998, the museum shows the history of Olean (formerly Hamilton and Olean Point) from its founding in 1804 to present day. In fact, you can see photos of Majors Adam and Robert Hoops, who bought 20,000 acres and donated it to what would become Olean.
“Olean was originally a Seneca Indian community named Ischua,” Steve Teachman, president of the Olean Historical and Preservation Society, said. “It was on the creek running by Garden Avenue off Front Street. Seneca Street is part of the Forbidden Path from the Susquehanna to the Allegheny River. … It ran along in what’s now the railroad bed.”
“The trail under the East State Street bridge used to be the Genesee Canal,” said Dave Hornburg, past president of the society, relating the geography of old Olean. “Bradner Stadium used to be the turn-around.”
You’ll get to see photos and memorabilia from the old Olean Fairgrounds that was located between 15th and 20th streets, that featured regular horse racing and aerial balloon artists — one who performed 1,000 feet in the air and fell to her death.
You’ll learn that a private fire company called Barse House was started by the Barse Dry Goods Store on North Union Street in 1860, the forerunner of the Olean Fire Department, which took over in 1897.
There are hundreds of photos lining the walls of the museum. There’s Mickey Mantle’s visit to Olean during which he played ball with Fred Forness and neighborhood children.
There’s a picture of Robert Kennedy’s visit to Olean and another of Sarah Johnson, Olean’s first midwife, who was an escaped slave found wandering on the streets by a local doctor, who trained her in delivering babies.
A military section dates back to the Civil War, as well as memorabilia, including some original uniforms from the Spanish American War and both world wars. A collection of African figures are currently displayed, donated for display by Olean’s Della Moore.
There are also photos and memorabilia from various Olean institutions — the movie theaters and opera houses; dairies like Hydrox and Eaton’s; restaurants, from the Texas Hot to the Castle; and transportation from railroads to trolleys to the Blue Bird Bus Company. On display is a piece of an old trolley rail found in front of the city building during construction of the State and Union roundabout.
One current collection is of Gov. Francis W. Higgins’ political and private life, but it won’t all be there in a year or two.
“We’re working on getting Gov. Higgins’ carriage house, which is just in the final stages, so we’re going to make that Governor Higgins Carriage House Museum,” Teachman said. “Kyle Henzel, (who) got the property after his dad died, he asked me, ‘Would you guys like to get this property?’ and I said, ‘Oh, my God, save Governor Higgins’ carriage house after they tore down the mansion?’
“So, I got in contact with the Baptist church, who uses two-thirds of it for storage. So they said, yeah, so we talked and talked, and we’re going to build them their own storage shed and they’re going to deed the carriage house to us and then we’re going to refurbish it and put it up as the museum.”
The Olean Point Museum is located in the carriage house behind the Bartlett House at 302 Laurens St. and has an entrance on Second Street as well. While it is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, it is also open by appointment. Contact (716) 376-5642 or ddeckman@cityofolean.org to request an appointment or for more information.