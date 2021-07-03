OLEAN — The grand opening of Park Place at Lincoln Square has been pushed back to July 13, city officials reported Friday.
Mayor William Aiello reported the ribbon cutting ceremony has been moved from this Tuesday to 11:30 a.m. July 13 at the facility. The event is open to the public.
Park Place at Lincoln Square — the small structure recently finished to the west of the circa 2019 Lincoln Square pavilion — will serve as a rentable base of operations for restaurants or caterers offering services in the park, whether for specific events or to open a pop-up restaurant. The facility is equipped with food warmers, a sink, a commercial grade refrigerator, and café style table and chairs.
Aiello noted that the structure’s amenities were purchased by SolEpoxy, Inc., of Olean. The firm also funded design development and architecture of the Lincoln Square pavilion in 2015.
“Park Place at Lincoln Park is a beautiful facility and I am sure that it will get plenty of use,” Aiello said. “I am grateful that SolEpoxy made this investment in our community as the Company continues to be a strong supporter of Olean’s renaissance.”
To learn more about the facility or rent it, please contact Terri Belli, office manager, at 376-5666.