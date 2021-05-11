OLEAN — A new structure planned for Johnson Street is to help consolidate one of the city’s manufacturing concerns.
During a meeting of the city planning board on Monday, Napoleon Engineering Services CEO and president Christopher Napoleon spoke about his plans for the site, which includes a structure and parking areas.
The company, which opened in 1997, has two other small facilities in Olean in addition to the current structure on Johnson Street. The firm manufactures custom bearings for a variety of industries, most famously for the turbopumps of SpaceX rocket motors, including the manned launch in April.
“Our intention is to build our full operations at this site,” he said. “We just want to be all on one campus.”
The $1.5 million project was announced in April when NES approached the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency for sales and property tax breaks in connection to the expansion.
The expansion, he said, includes 26,000 square feet of floor — more than double the current footprint of the campus.
“The majority of that space is set for our manufacturing and inspecting,” he said, with some operations moving out of the current building and the space being converted to offices.
The project is not expected to create new jobs in the next year, but will streamline company operations and retain the 47 employees at one site. According to the filings with the IDA, the company projects two new jobs in the second year. Average salary and fringe benefits are $55,000 a year.
The sales tax exemptions are estimated at $100,000, while the 15-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement has not been negotiated.
Under city code, such projects require a site plan to be approved by the planning board. At the meeting Monday, the board designated itself as lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review and set a public hearing on the site plan for May 24.