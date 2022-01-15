OLEAN — For the second consecutive year, staging the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Olean was put on hold as COVID-19 cases have spiked in the community.
Instead of organizing an in-person gathering, Dr. Beverly Twitty-Terrien and other leaders and friends of the annual celebration decided to comment on the importance of honoring the great civil rights leader by providing their thoughts to the Times Herald.
“I was thinking about how we, the community, would gather together at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the great day,” Twitty-Terrien said.
The event, which had been held for approximately 30 years at the Olean First Presbyterian Church, was filled with music, prayers, poems and thought-provoking speeches in front of audiences filled with people of all colors, faiths and backgrounds.
“Of course, there would be the reading of the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,” she said. “At the close of the service, the audience would make a circle around the church, holding hands, and we would all sing, ‘We Shall Overcome.’”
Twitty-Terrien, a founder and coordinator of the local celebration, offered these words:
“At the end of the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, Dr. King ends saying, ‘Free at last, free at last. Thank God Almighty I’m free at last.’ I’ve always thought that was the most important part of that speech. Dr. King lived the struggle, fought the fight without weapons, always praying and preaching, holding fast to God for strength to endure safety and protection of family, loved ones and all those marching for the civil rights of his people.”
Twitty-Terrien said God gave King the dream and he, in turn, gave the dream to everyone to make it a reality. She said King could say he was free at last because he had been to the mountain top and knew that his time had come.
“His life was not one of pleasure, peace or luxury. He had much pain and suffering fighting for the civil rights of mankind already given to us by God as our human rights,” she said. “‘Free at last, free at last,’ let us know that freedom is not free. There is a price to be paid.”
Twitty-Terrien said King is one of many activists who paid a price, but the struggle is not over yet. She said there is still prevalent racism, prejudice, inequality, hatred and injustice thriving — and all must continue to fight for freedom, justice and equality for all mankind.
“I often say we must keep on, be brave, hold fast, have faith, pray hard, fear not, stay strong and we must keep on,” she said. “Dr. King was able to say, ‘Free at last, free at last. Thank God Almighty I’m free at last.’ Will we be able to say that?”
Brenda and Rick Snyder, longtime participants of the event, said:
“Dr. King said, ‘We may have all come on different ships, but we are all in the same boat.’ Since the start of the yearly Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances some four decades ago in Olean, we have seen progress in our community: Interfaith dialogues, educational programs on racism, interracial musical events, more diversity in government, to name a few.
“The struggle is not over, however. Baha’is believe that ‘both spiritual and material development are dependent on love and unity.’ Ultimately it’s about each person deciding whether, in the words of Dr. King, ‘He will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.’”
Jan Rhody, longtime choral leader of the event, and Mike Marvin, a longtime participant, offered:
“For many years we have been involved with planning and presenting a fitting tribute to the legacy of Dr. King. We are grateful for Dr. Beverly Twitty’s leadership, and to our community that has supported and benefitted from this commemoration.
“We miss our coming together, but we carry the fruits of our fellowship, learning, and understanding in our hearts and souls. It is imperative that we as a community and nation carry on the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and we look forward to the future when we can once again celebrate his legacy in person.”