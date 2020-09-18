JAMESTOWN — The Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College has named John Crawford and Jennifer Wedzik as business advisors.
The SBDC now has seven advisors to help small businesses in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties by providing free services. Small business owners can contact the SBDC for one-on-one consulting at 338-1024.
Crawford, a lifelong resident of Olean, earned his bachelor's degree and MBA from St. Bonaventure University, while concentrating in accounting and finance. He began his professional career at Dresser-Rand Co. and graduated from its competitive financial management rotational program.
In 2013, he accepted a full-time position at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford as an assistant professor of finance, where he teaches finance, strategic management and accounting.
Crawford, a member of Olean Common Council, is completing his doctorate in financial management through Wilmington University.
Wedzik brings more than 15 years experience managing regional credit operations for some large, national finance companies and banks.