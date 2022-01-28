ALBANY — Olean Mayor Bill Aiello has been appointed to serve as treasurer of the New York State Conference Mayors.
The selection was made by NYCOM’s executive committee. As treasurer, Aiello is one of NYCOM’s four officers.
“Mayor Aiello is an experienced and strong leader who has a proven track record of successfully tackling the tough challenges faced by mayors throughout our state,” said NYCOM president Francis X. Murray, mayor of Rockville Centre. “Having him in this important leadership position will strengthen our organization as we advocate on behalf of New York’s cities and villages.”
Aiello said he was honored by the appointment.
“Olean has benefitted from the legislative successes NYCOM has secured through its unified, statewide voice,” he said. “I look forward to working alongside President Murray and our entire conference to address the issues faced by New York’s cities and villages.”
Aiello was first elected mayor of Olean in 2013 and was re-elected to his third term in 2021. He was also twice elected to the Cattaraugus County Legislature, serving consecutive terms from 2008-13.
Aiello served a 32-year career with the Olean Police Department, retiring at the rank of captain. In 1990, he became the city’s juvenile officer and served on the New York Police Juvenile Officers Association. After his retirement, Aiello continued his affiliation with the group and has held the positions of executive director, president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and regional representative.
He received the Youth Officer of the Year Award from the association. He has received the Good News Award from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, the Salute to Olean Award from the YMCA, the William J. O’Connell Memorial Award for BOCES Outstanding Alumni and the Elks Lodge #491 Distinguish Citizenship Award.