Olean youth protest tobacco company in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Reality Check leaders Kyra Vroman and Madi Cleveland from Olean High School joined more than 125 youth and advocates from 15 different states last week to protest Altria Group, Inc.’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders.
These advocates held a demonstration outside Altria’s D.C. office while several youth activists had designee tickets to directly address Altria’s executives and ask questions during the virtual shareholders’ meeting.
“This opportunity gives young people from across the country to let their voices be heard by the industry that produces the deadliest product known to humankind, that when used as intended kills 50 percent of their own customers,” said Jonathan Chaffee, Reality Check coordinator.
This year marks the eighth consecutive year that Mobilize Against Tobacco Lies (MATL), a collaborative of youth programs and national partners, gathered to expose and fight back against the tobacco giant.
Reality Check youth from across New York State rallied with a coalition of seven tobacco control youth programs and five national partners including Michigan Making It County, Texas Say What, New Hampshire Dover Youth to Youth, Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaii, Wisconsin FACT, Delaware Kick Butts Generation, Indigenous Peoples Task Force, Corporate Accountability, Counter Tools, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Center for Black Health and Equity and Truth Initiative.
Altria sells the most popular cigarette brand among kids, Marlboro, and has long targeted kids and other vulnerable groups with its products, Chaffee said. Altria claims to be “moving beyond smoking,” but according to Chaffee, they making billions of dollars from cigarettes and other tobacco products, hooking kids with new products like e-cigarettes and fighting efforts to reduce tobacco use.
A Truth Initiative study states that young people who had ever used an e-cigarette had seven times higher odds of becoming smokers one year later compared with those who had never vaped.1
“The tobacco industry sells tobacco products, but what they really care about is nicotine addiction, they could care less what product a person uses, just so it happens to be one of their branded products,” Chaffee claimed.
The United States has made great progress to reduce youth smoking, Chaffee said. However, the latest government survey shows over 3 million U.S. middle and high school students still use tobacco products, including over 2.5 million who use e-cigarettes.
Reality Check is a teen-led, adult-run program that seeks to prevent and decrease tobacco use among young people throughout New York State. For more information, visit realitycheckofny.org.