OLEAN — Mayor Bill Aiello said Friday that Olean Youth Football will practice at Bradner Stadium until their shared field at Forness Park can be lined in about two weeks.
Olean Youth Football plays its games in Bradner Stadium, the mayor told the Olean Times Herald.
Their practice field next to Fields 1 and 2 at Forness Park has not been lined and fences for a softball field and adjacent baseball field cross into the football practice area.
The youth football players have had to dodge softballs and baseballs, Olean Youth Football president Julio Fuentes told members of the Common Council on Tuesday.
“We’re looking at possible options with other fields,” Aiello said on Friday.
Olean Youth Football “will be allowed to practice in the stadium until we get the Forness football field lined after the City Cup games Aug. 12-14, Aiello said. “We’ll get that field ready for them to practice right after that.”
The fence for Field 2 will come down next week and the Field 1 fence will come down after the City Cup weekend, Aiello said.
The mayor added that city officials are looking at several options for different fields.
The scheduling conflict developed when city officials didn’t receive notice of when Olean Youth Football would begin practice, Aiello said. The city received the game schedule but not the practice schedule.
“Right now, it’s going to be a shared field,” Aiello said. ”It’s always been that way. Fitness has been used for a long time.”
The City Cup is scheduled a year in advance, so a scheduling conflict developed when city officials didn’t hear from Olean Youth Football about when practice would start, the mayor said.
“We’ll get it worked out,” he added. “We’ll work on a more permanent solution for next year. We go out of our way to accommodate the teams.”
Aiello said the first Olean Youth Football game is Aug. 20 at Bradner Stadium. Aiello said the city was getting beat up on Facebook over the issue. ”We are doing our best to accommodate everyone,” he explained.
Tuesday’s comments by Fuentes were the second time he’d spoke to the Common Council about the issue since June 14.