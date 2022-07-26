OLEAN — Common Council members heard complaints again Tuesday from adult leaders of Olean Youth Football as well as some players over the lack of a dedicated field for the group to practice on.
Julio Fuentes, president of Olean Youth Football, led off the discussion during the public comment period.
“If there is anything this group can do for the youth, I hope that you do that,” Fuentes said.
Several young players came up and spoke out for a new field as well.
A youth football coach said the kids need a lined field to practice on. The competition from other communities all practice on lined fields, he added.
Stan Myers also asked for some changes. “We’re trying to prepare these kids for the future,” he said. The location of a practice field between baseball and softball fields mean the kids can sometimes be dodging balls. “We don’t have a dedicated field.”
Council President John Crawford said later he and Mayor Bill Aiello have been trying to work with the group.
“There is dedicated space at Forness Field” but they intersect with adjoining fields in two places, Crawford said. “They’ve tried to live together.” Youth Football would like its own 100-yard, lined field.
Crawford said he and the mayor have explored alternative sites in the city to have a dedicated, lined football field for the group.
On another matter, Ward 7 Council member David Anastasia suggested a reduced speed on the newly paved section of North Union Street from the 7-11 to the railroad tracks from 30 mph to 25 mph, similar to what was done on Washington Street.
Motorists tend to speed on the new blacktop, Anastasia said. This would help slow them down.
Crawford suggested Anastasia put in a resolution for the Aug. 9 meeting detailing the lowering of the speed limit to 25. He also suggested shared bike lanes be designated.
Council members were unanimous in approving a resolution sponsored by the mayor for creation of an Allegheny River Canoe and Kayak Launch capital fund.
The council also approved a resolution to hire Morgan & Associates, an Olean law firm, for services related to violations of the Uniform Fire & Building Code. The city will be billed at $240 per hour plus 30% of amounts received for successful prosecution.