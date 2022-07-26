OLEAN — Common Council members heard complaints again Tuesday from adult leaders of Olean Youth Football as well as some players over the lack of a dedicated field for the group to practice on.

Julio Fuentes, president of Olean Youth Football, led off the discussion during the public comment period.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social