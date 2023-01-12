OLEAN — High school students looking to volunteer can sign up to help others their own age, according to the city’s youth court.
The Olean Area Youth Court is seeking new members for its panel, city Department of Youth and Recreation officials reported.
The program brings nonviolent, first-time offenders from ages 7 to 18 who admit to wrongdoing before a court made up of volunteer high school students to determine punishment — typically community service, as well as essays, weekly office visits, mentoring and drug and alcohol counseling. The program serves as a diversionary program that can lead to a young adult seeing their record expunged.
In 2019, Youth Court officials reported that only 10% of youth who appeared before the panel previously got in trouble with the law again before age 18. Upon turning 18, youths who previously appeared before the youth court and did not reoffend see their records expunged. In some cases, the youths were given the opportunity to ceremonially shred documents related to their youth court appearance and receive a clean slate.
A report from the Urban Institute states that youth court participants regularly show lower recidivism rates than other young offenders in general, and state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision records indicate that youth court participants are four times less likely to reoffend than an incarcerated adult. Such programs have received endorsements from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention at the U.S. Justice Department, as well as the National Gang Center.
The city youth court was founded in 1986, and a state grant allowed it to expand to the surrounding area in 1997.
Members must be in at least ninth grade at Olean, Hinsdale, Portville or Allegany-Limestone high schools. Training begins Feb. 2 and runs weekly on Thursdays through the end of the month.
For more information, call Youth Court coordinator Paula Keenan at 376-5645.
