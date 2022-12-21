OLEAN — The Olean Youth Center will host several special events over the next week.
The center, at 921 N. Union St., is typically closed when school is out, but the city Youth and Recreation Department reported that events are set for special activities before and during winter recess.
On Thursday, the center will host its annual Christmas party with pizza and candy from 3-5:30 p.m.
The center will be closed on Friday and Monday, but will reopen for special events through the end of next week. All of the events will be held from 3-5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday — Basketball
- Wednesday — Soccer and kickball
- Thursday — Football
- Friday — Dodgeball tournament
Regular hours will resume Jan. 3.