OLEAN — Olean children looking for something to do over spring break will have daily options, the city’s Youth and Recreation Department announced Wednesday.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the department, said the youth center at the former St. John’s School., 921 N. Union St., is open for after-school recreation every weekday from April 4 to April 14, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. The center will be closed on April 15, Good Friday, when all city buildings will be closed.
A list of special events, such as tournaments in dodgeball, ping-pong, pool and video games, will be held daily.
“What we try to do for the spring break is come up with a theme every day,” he said, but regular activities typically held at the center will continue, including access to the games room and gymnasium.
The center is typically open only on school days, Shewairy said, but with such a long gap in April it made sense to put out activities. The Olean City School District is on spring break from April 4 to April 15.
The schedule of special events includes:
- April 4 — Dodgeball tournament
- April 5 — Basketball
- April 6 — Floor hockey
- April 7 — Basketball/arts and crafts
- April 8 — Pizza party and open recreation
- April 11 — Ping-pong tournament
- April 12 — Pool tournament
- April 13 — X-Box tournament
- April 14 — Basketball